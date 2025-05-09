Former Kano State governorship aspirant and Secretary General of the Northern Reform Organisation, Abdulkadir Yusuf Guɗe, has died at age 63

Guɗe was a founding member of the PDP in Kano and was widely respected for his political contributions and dedication to reform

Tributes from colleagues and political figures describe him as a principled leader, devoted public servant, and influential community figure

The Northern political landscape has lost one of its respected voices as Builder Abdulkadir Yusuf Guɗe, a former Kano State governorship aspirant and Secretary General of the Northern Reform Organisation (NRO), passed away on Friday at the age of 63.

Guɗe died in the early hours after a prolonged illness, according to close associates.

PDP stalwart dies after illness

His death was confirmed by Malam Hamisu Umar Yakasai, a fellow member of the NRO and longtime ally, who paid tribute to Guɗe’s life of public service and dedication to reform.

“We have lost a valuable member of our community, a dedicated leader, and a true friend to many,” Yakasai said in a statement.

“His passion, expertise, and commitment left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.”

Guɗe's contributions spanned decades of political engagement and grassroots advocacy. As a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, he played a pivotal role in shaping party strategies and mobilizing community support, earning him admiration across political divides.

His reputation for integrity and inclusive leadership made him a significant figure in both political and civil society spaces.

Tributes pour in for people-minded politician

Beyond politics, Guɗe was also known for his work in the construction and development sectors, where he earned the title “Builder.”

Colleagues remember him not just for his technical expertise, but also for his commitment to public welfare, especially in underserved communities across Northern Nigeria.

In a tribute released by the Northern Reform Organisation, Guɗe was described as “a gentleman, community leader, urbane public servant, and statesman.”

The group expressed deep sorrow at his passing, noting that his vision for a more inclusive and just society will continue to inspire ongoing efforts within the organisation and beyond.

Guɗe’s death marks the end of an era for many who looked up to him as a mentor, particularly young reformists and political aspirants seeking guidance.

His advocacy for transparency, accountability, and equitable governance earned him a lasting legacy among peers and constituents alike.

Condolences have continued to pour in from across the region, with community leaders, political figures, and civil society organizations acknowledging the loss of a man described as both principled and compassionate.

