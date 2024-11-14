Ben Bruce Shares Pains of Championing Cinema Revival: "I Was Duped $3.5m by South African in Kenya"
- Senator Ben Murray Bruce has shared his dream about the entertainment industry in Nigeria when no one believed in it
- The former lawmaker was at the 4th Peace Anyiam Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference which was held recently and shared some of the pains in reviving the cinema culture in Nigeria and Africa
- Bruce shared his plan of reviving the cinema culture in Nigeria and embracing movie-making
Senator Ben Murray Bruce has shared his plan to venture into movie-making to champion cinema revival in Nigeria.
The politician, who set up Silverbird with his father, was at the 4th Peace Anyiam Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference, where he spoke about his plans for the money-spinning entertainment industry.
We will address fundamental issues - Ben Bruce
While speaking about his plan to revive cinema in Nigeria, Ben Bruce said he would start movie-making. According to him, he has a script and all the fundamental issues will be raised in it.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
"The entertainment industry is a very successful one. In all the thiings I did, I have never made one move about movie making but now, I will. I am working on a script and I know we will get it right. We will deal with fundamental issues."
Peace Anyiam Osigwe inspired it
The former lawmaker also spoke on how late Peace Anyiam Osigwe inspired him to return to entertainment after he tested the waters in politics.
"Peace came to my house one day and asked me why I abandoned entertainment and became a politician. I have known her since she was six years old. She used to come to our house on her bicycle. Her brothers also used to come riding theirs."
Ben Bruce duped of $3.5m in Kenya
While trying to invest in Kenya's entertainment industry, Ben Bruce lost $3.5 million.
"I was called to buy a cinema complex in Kenya for $3.5 million. I transferred the money and my South African partner registered it in his name. That was how I lost that huge investment. I have a studio in Los Angeles and I am battling wih litigation with one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood."
US entertainment leaders were born in environments like Ajegunle
The Silverbird CEO, whose outfit invited Chidinma Adetshina to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, also stated that leaders in the US entertainment industry were born in rural environments like Ajegunle.
He said:
"You have to learn to finance creativity. When I go to Ajegunle and I see kids fighting, I see future leaders learning how to be tough. But some people see them as crooks. Leaders of entertainment in the US today were born in their Ajegunle."
John Boyega speaks about Hollywood, Nollywood
Legit.ng had reported that Boyega had shared his opinion on why there was limited collaboration between Hollywood and Nollywood.
While attending the Africa International Film Festival, he praised Nollywood and shared some of his observations.
His fans applauded his points and shared their opinions about the movie industry.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Sola Sanusi (Entertainment HOD) Sola Sanusi is the Head of the Entertainment Desk. She is an astute, veteran entertainment/lifestyle journalist with over two decades of experience in print and digital journalism. Sola has a degree in English from the University of Ilorin, Kwara state. She is a 2005 Celebrity Media Awards nominee and 2012 Mother Drum Golden Awards Entertainment Writer Recognition recipient. She joined Legit.ng in 2015. Email: sanusi.bodunde@corp.legit.ng.
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng