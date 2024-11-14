Senator Ben Murray Bruce has shared his dream about the entertainment industry in Nigeria when no one believed in it

The former lawmaker was at the 4th Peace Anyiam Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference which was held recently and shared some of the pains in reviving the cinema culture in Nigeria and Africa

Bruce shared his plan of reviving the cinema culture in Nigeria and embracing movie-making

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has shared his plan to venture into movie-making to champion cinema revival in Nigeria.

The politician, who set up Silverbird with his father, was at the 4th Peace Anyiam Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference, where he spoke about his plans for the money-spinning entertainment industry.

Ben Murray Bruce speaks about Nigerian entertainment industry Photo credit@benmbruce

We will address fundamental issues - Ben Bruce

While speaking about his plan to revive cinema in Nigeria, Ben Bruce said he would start movie-making. According to him, he has a script and all the fundamental issues will be raised in it.

"The entertainment industry is a very successful one. In all the thiings I did, I have never made one move about movie making but now, I will. I am working on a script and I know we will get it right. We will deal with fundamental issues."

Peace Anyiam Osigwe inspired it

The former lawmaker also spoke on how late Peace Anyiam Osigwe inspired him to return to entertainment after he tested the waters in politics.

"Peace came to my house one day and asked me why I abandoned entertainment and became a politician. I have known her since she was six years old. She used to come to our house on her bicycle. Her brothers also used to come riding theirs."

Ben Bruce duped of $3.5m in Kenya

While trying to invest in Kenya's entertainment industry, Ben Bruce lost $3.5 million.

"I was called to buy a cinema complex in Kenya for $3.5 million. I transferred the money and my South African partner registered it in his name. That was how I lost that huge investment. I have a studio in Los Angeles and I am battling wih litigation with one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood."

US entertainment leaders were born in environments like Ajegunle

The Silverbird CEO, whose outfit invited Chidinma Adetshina to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, also stated that leaders in the US entertainment industry were born in rural environments like Ajegunle.

He said:

"You have to learn to finance creativity. When I go to Ajegunle and I see kids fighting, I see future leaders learning how to be tough. But some people see them as crooks. Leaders of entertainment in the US today were born in their Ajegunle."

