Uche Maduagwu has criticised Davido's G-Wagon, reportedly worth N450m, car gift to Chioma on her 30th birthday

The Nollywood actor in a video claimed Davido rented the car as he shared what the singer should have done for Chioma instead

Uche Madaugawu's bold claim about Davido has stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens clapping back at the actor

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has come for music star David Adeleke Davido over his G-Wagon gift to his wife Chioma Adeleke aka Chef Chi on her 30th birthday.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that one of the highlights from Chioma's birthday party in Atlanta, USA, was the moment Davido surprised his wife with a brand new G-Wagon reportedly worth N400 million.

A clip captured the moment the car was unveiled amid admiration from Chioma and guests at the sight of the black, sleek-looking G-Wagon.

Uche Maduagwu claims Davido rented G-Wagon

The Nolllywood actor in a video, he shared alleged that Davido gave Chioma a rented Car as birthday gift.

Uche claimed the car doesn't look brand new, adding that Davido should have used the amount he would have spent on the car to invest in Chioma's career as a chef.

"I love Davido and my Chiom Chiom, but if this information is true, then it's so WRONG Baba. I mean, OGA Davido, you are a Billionaire Na, which one be all this? Anyways, in the #video above, Davido NEVER said the Mercedes Car was BRAND New or Rented, we only saw him presenting her the car, maybe the original car gift still Dey for road. That car, a brand new one, is worth more than 400 Million Naira, Abeg, do you know how many Restaurants that will buy for this good woman if Davido decide to INVEST in her CAREER? Do you now see why it's not REAL?" Uche Maduawagu said.

The video of Uche Madaugwu claiming Davido rented G-Wagon as gift for Chioma is below:

Reactions trail Uche Maduagwu's claim

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the actor's video, read them below:

bishop_cute said:

"Uche with the wrong information, i pray you don’t run mad one day with all this your screaming."

macbi_ms commented:

"I don't why people dey believe this guy, he works with Gistlover .He paid to bully people."

official_nwando reacted:

"Who is giving you all this false information ehh."

tinunatural said:

"What would David gained if it's rented Car, or who was he wanted to impress? pls stop all these."

lima_luxuries reacted:

"Omo you talk too much oooo you no get work?"

jennyama406 wrote:

"Uche my brother what is the coluors of ur problem."

jay_moren101 said:

"You sef believe say na rented car? Your source of information dey mad."

rd___official23 wrote:

"Can you stop this nonsense? You’re saying from your mouth."

Fans flood Davido's Chioma's page

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fans and supporters of Chioma flooded her Instagram page to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Recall that Chioma took a break from social media after losing her first child and son Ifeanyi Adeleke, in 2022.

Nearly three years later, Chioma is yet to return online.

