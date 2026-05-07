Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has been hospitalised after a training ground clash with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni

Galaticos manager Alvaro Arbeloa is currently attending to the Uruguayan international in the hospital

Fans have demanded the departure of France international Kylian Mbappe amid ongoing club turmoil

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a second training altercation with fellow teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Uruguay star continued an ongoing feud with Tchouameni that began on Wednesday, May 6 and suffered a blow during the incident that required medical attention.

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni exchange blows during training. Photo by: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Valverde hospitalised after fight with Tchouameni

The tension between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni started after a foul during a training drill at Valdebebas, leading to a heated exchange between the two midfielders.

The rift reportedly escalated after the session, with an emergency meeting reportedly held in an attempt to calm the situation.

The interim manager Alvaro Arbeola accompanied Valverde to the hospital, where the Uruguay star allegedly required stitches.

A second fight broke out on Thursday, May 7 as Valverde reportedly refused to shake hands with the French star which kicked off the session in hostile fashion.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have decided to open disciplinary proceedings against both Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde following Thursday’s confrontation.

The 15-time European champions are currently investigating the two incidents and have not decided what the punishment will be, per Managing Madrid.

The unfortunate incident is happening in a build-up to the Clasico in Barcelona on Sunday, with Barcelona 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga and needing only one point to clinch the title.

Crisis brewing at Bernbeu

Real Madrid are reportedly battling a series of internal issues that have unsettled the final stages of their season.

Reports claim that at least six players are no longer on speaking terms with manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

It has also been alleged that former Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger slapped Alvaro Carreras during a dressing-room confrontation.

However, the German international reportedly apologised afterwards, with the issue believed to have been resolved.

Aside from the alleged incident involving Rudiger and Carreras, and the earlier altercation between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappe is also said to have had a heated exchange with a member of the coaching staff recently.

Fans demand Mbappe’s exit

Real Madrid fans want the board to sack Kylian Mbappe. Photo by: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has come under criticism after he was spotted travelling with actress Ester Expósito despite currently being sidelined with an injury.

According to Sky Sports, more than 32 million fans have reportedly signed a petition calling for Mbappe to leave Real Madrid.

Despite the French forward’s goals, Real Madrid have failed to win a major trophy since he joined the club on a free transfer from PSG two summers ago.

Mbappe reportedly returned to Madrid on Sunday evening just minutes before Real Madrid’s away clash against RCD Espanyol, a development that has not gone down well with supporters as Los Blancos trail rivals FC Barcelona.

PSG ordered to pay millions to Mbappe

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG have been ordered to pay Kylian Mbappe €60 million after losing a legal battle over unpaid wages and bonuses.

The ruling confirms that PSG failed to pay Mbappe three months of salary and two separate bonuses, with the court finding no written agreement proving the player had waived his entitlements.

Source: Legit.ng