Verydarkman has finally regained his freedom after spending several days in EFCC custody since he was whisked away

His best friend, Dkokpoppe, announced the good news, and another friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, also confirmed it

Fans were also excited upon hearing the news, sharing their thoughts about the ordeal VDM had endured

Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has finally regained his freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A few days ago, Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa, aka Dkokopee, had cried out that his friend, VDM, was missing. He shared the last place the activist was seen and named people who might be responsible for his ordeal.

VDM's frend expresses joy after his release from EFCC custody. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@dkokopee/@officialefcc

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, VDM was seen in his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju’s car after being released from the anti-graft agency’s custody.

He was beaming with smiles as he sat at the back of the car, staring in the mirror. The two were having a conversation about his freedom, and his lawyer jokingly called him a criminal, which made VDM laugh.

VDM disclosed that he was now outside, with his lawyer by his side. He also noted that neither he nor the EFCC knew he was using debt to fund charity.

Dkokpoppe confirms VDM's

In another recording, Dkokpopee was seen showing his dance moves. He shared the good news in the caption of his post, announcing that his best friend was finally free.

Also confirming the good news, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, shared a video of the activist having a good time at his house.

VDM is seen smiling after regaining freedom. Photo credit @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In the caption of his post, the businessman jubilantly stated that VDM was back, calling him a freedom fighter, joy, and voice of the people.

According to him, anything that does not kill someone only makes them stronger.

Fans react to VDM’s release

Supporters of the TikToker were excited to see him regain his freedom at last. They thanked God and expressed hope that things would improve in the country because of people like VDM.

Recall that many celebrities had reacted after VDM was arrested and whisked away by the EFCC.

They called for his release, and many protested in Abuja and Port Harcourt. Dkokpoppe also made a video, and VDM’s brother was seen at the forefront, advocating for his release.

See the video here:

Fans react to VDM's release

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video below:

@unbreakableblackbadger commented:

"Now I can sleep At Night peacefully After the Heartbreak of Barcelona Yesterday, Now I'm Overwhelmed with Joy that Makes no Sense."

@raincoatboy reacted:

"See the way I dey smile."

@moses_nation__ shared:

"Can't wait to hear alright. Ratels finally win the world is happy."

@preciouspeter1234 said:

"Isko isko isko isko iskokopee. I too love your vibes. Na this yeye EFCC matter day hold your song down, more grace boss."

@uchenwachikodinaka wrote:

"finally, hope he is fine."

Terry Apala warns VDM over video

Legit.ng had reported that singer Terry Apala had shared his grievances with Verydarkman over a video he made about him and the EFCC.

The activist had claimed that Terry was arrested by the anti-graft agency and allegedly bribed his way out of the situation.

The music star gave VDM an ultimatum to bring down the video about him or face the wrath of the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng