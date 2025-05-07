Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - Ibadan-born lawyer, Timi Olagunju, has said “a hidden hand” may be behind the arrest and detention of social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly called VeryDarkMan or VDM.

Legit.ng reported on Tuesday, May 6, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed VeryDarkMan was granted bail and would be released upon meeting the conditions.

However, Deji Adeyanju, VeryDarkMan's lawyer, disputed this claim, stating that he did not receive any documentation from the EFCC confirming the bail conditions for his client.

Despite interventions from several prominent individuals, VDM’s continued detention for more than 24 hours after the EFCC’s announcement is a cause for outrage.

In a separate post, Adeyanju disclosed that he could not understand VDM’s continued detention by the anti-graft agency, six days after his arrest, adding that VDM is not a criminal but rather an individual who used his voice to speak out against societal issues, Nigeria’s challenges, and corruption.

Wading into the matter on Wednesday, May 7, Olagunju alleged via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page that the EFCC used VDM to distract Nigerians.

He wrote in a thread post:

"On the arrest of VeryDarkMan (VDM) by the @officialEFCC - The more you look, the less you see. There is a hidden hand behind it all. As Usman Dan Fodio said: “Conscience is an open wound, only truth can heal.”

"On Friday, May 2, 2025, VDM posted a video analysing allegations involving Seyi Tinubu and the NANS crisis. Same day he posted about the GTBank visit. Before then, he had posted a video of his visit to the community in Jos, where the innocent citizens were attacked and killed.

"If you know VDM, you know any issue he touches trends heavily. So what do you do if you don’t want an issue to trend?

"You create a distraction. Classic play."

Olagunju continued:

"EFCC says VDM was arrested for cyberstalking and other incoherent allegations. But cyberstalking who? No clear answers. Just fog. Distraction.

"Let’s connect dots, not just headlines. Here’s what the script might look like:

"VDM gets arrested. Public shifts attention from Seyi Tinubu v. NANS saga

"A new NANS president gets installed or issue settled quietly while bail is delayed or excessive to cause delay. By the time VDM is out, the chessboard has changed.

"Whether or not you agree with VDM’s methods, his voice sparks accountability. That makes him inconvenient. But silencing inconvenient voices never ends well for democracy.

"News Flash: VDM arrest is classic playbook style.

'EFCC used in VeryDarkMan's case' - Olagunju

Furthermore, alleged that GTBank "was used" in VeryDarkMan's case.

He said:

"GTBank is reportedly involved. Silent. It wouldn’t make sense that GTB will be quiet considering how it affects their brand. Only if a higher profit, threat, or power is involved.

"EFCC? Used. Sad but true? But EFCC knows that arrest without disclosing the exact offence violates Section 35 (3) of the Nigerian Constitution.

"VDM will be released, with or without bail. But if he speaks out again on the NANs issue or killings in Jos, etc, they’ll rekindle legal fireworks against him. Those two touch into deeper issues - the first touching on a person. If he stays silent on it? Game over. He can talk about other things but not that!

"Nigeria is a chessboard to some, and until we understand their strategy, we’ll keep playing pawns.

"#FreeVDM is more than a hashtag. It’s a litmus test of our civic intelligence. #FreeNigeria."

VeryDarkMan: Protesters storm National Assembly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of VeryDarkMan gathered in large numbers at the National Assembly, demanding his immediate release following his arrest by the EFCC.

The demonstration, which saw protesters chanting slogans and holding placards, disrupted activities around the legislative complex.

