One of VeryDarkMan’s staunch supporters, Jojo of Lele, met with an unexpected fate during the Free VDM protest in Abuja

The social media influencer was reportedly locked in the EFCC premises when VDM’s fans stormed there to protest

The video was posted online, and it triggered a series of mixed reactions from numerous social media users

Nigerian social media influencer, Josephine Sunday aka Jojo of Lele, joined many others during the Free VDM protest in Abuja on Monday, May 5, 2025.

However, Jojo of Lele met an unexpected fate after storming the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s office with other protesters.

Recall that online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, was arrested on Friday, May 2, 2025, after he accompanied his mother to a bank to sort out issues of missing funds from her account. This move triggered many Nigerians, and plans were made to organise a protest for his release.

Jojo of Lele, who has benefitted from VeryDarkMan’s help in the past, was one of the loudest voices during the protest and she stormed the EFCC office to show her seriousness.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the social media influencer was locked in the premises as they stalled her exit. Jojo of Lele updated Nigerians about the development on her Instagram page by sharing a video of the situation.

In the clip, Jojo was heard screaming for the gate at the EFCC premises to be open so that she could leave. See the video below:

Reactions as Jojo of Lele gets locked in EFCC office

The video of Jojo of Lele getting locked in EFCC’s premises during the Free VDM protest was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some of them egged her on and encouraged her for speaking for the online critic, others taunted her for joining the protest:

Natasha_bankz7 said:

“Good wife 😍and a Supporter 😍😍.”

Realjoshblaze said:

“No be one person get this protest, if them wan arrest make them arrest everybody, thunder fire EFCC.”

Officialspeck wrote:

“I said it, they will start from her. Na small money VDM give her ooo, she come carry am for head. Lmao. Abuja no be Lagos ooo. Lmao. Lock them there. Go and ask Nnamdi Kanu Whatsup.”

Elmangentle said:

“Today na vdm E fit b you tomorrow, injustice for one is injustice for all.”

Officialsmartclassic said:

“We may not like VDM for one or two reasons, he may talk too much for a man but we can't deny that man is the definition of fierce and bold💯 he is the voice of the voiceless, the strength of the weak, the voice of the youths, the daring to the scared in this country Nigeria 🇳🇬 and we need him💯 we need more people like him💯 he is all we got for now and for that #freevdm #freevdm.”

Utmostdecasual said:

“Mohbad's wife, Nedu and Mercy Chinwo go just dey smile.”

Mercicollett said:

“Them go wed her and VDM for there.”

Gbollie247 said:

“She go dey regret why she enter the place now 😆.”

Megatimehunter wrote:

“You go explain tire.😂”

Nneka_ruth said:

“Very what? Very good! Go and help us bring him out..as u think he was arrested innocently😂

tayeextra wrote:

“Please lock them all up! Jobless people. 😂”

Wig_revive_bysandra said:

“She’s brave.”

Jojo of Lele says she's in love with VDM

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Jojo of Lele expressed her feelings about Verydarkman.

A filmmaker and content creator Stanley Ontop noted that Jojo of Lele was loose because she was excited about meeting VDM and hanging out with him.

In Jojo's response, she said she was a proud loose girl for VDM because he was too fine. She also spoke fondly about his big chest, adding that she loves him.

