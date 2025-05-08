Reactions have trailed the release of Verydarkman (VDM) from EFCC custody after being detained for several days

A Nigerian man has shared why controversial critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), wouldn’t appreciate his fans after his release.

Verydarkman was released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) days after he was whisked away by the operatives.

A Nigerian man shares why Verydarkman won’t appreciate his fans after his release from EFCC custody. Photo: Facebook/ Chibuzo Sammy Ep, Instagram/ @verydarkblackman

Source: UGC

The African Action Congress (ACC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, announced the release of VeryDark from the EFCC custody on Wednesday evening, May 7, 2025.

Man says VDM won't appreciate fans after release

Following VDM’s release, one of his fans, identified as Chibuzo Sammy Ep on Facebook, reacted to the development.

He stated that VDM fans, also known as the Ratels, were significant in ensuring his release from the EFCC's custody, as some also protested.

Chibuzo congratulated the Ratels and stated that they fought and won, leading to Verydarkman’s release.

He added that he knew VDM wouldn’t appreciate his fans because he was too proud.

The post partly read:

“VDM has been released, we won congratulations to us.. we the RATELs really fought and we won but I know VDM won't appreciate us because he is too proud.”

A Nigerian man advises VDM on two important things he should start doing after EFCC release. Photo: Instagram/ @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Man advises VDM to be more careful

Chibuzo further advised VDM on how he could be more careful, as he listed two things the social media critic must do.

He stated that VDM should listen to his fans when they point out his wrongs and also tread with caution because he had too many enemies.

The man said on Facebook:

“VDM be more careful now that you are out and also start listening to us that is always pointing out your mistake, remember u just learnt the hard way, so trade with caution because you have many enemies....This page doesn't support violence…”

Reactions trail man's post

Prince Jimmy Erick said:

"You are not a Ratel if you want VDM to appreciate you."

Uche Okafor said:

"The poster does not have sense at all u don't know what it means to be a freedom fighter, this one of the sacrifice and more is coming."

Ada Slimz said:

"You no well oo. Who are you sef for VDM to appreciate like I don't get, were you even on the protest ground? See this one oo. Leave us with our proudness alone."

Lawyer shares how VDM could gain from arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lawyer, Joyce Iwejuo, shared how the popular critic could become a billionaire from the arrest.

The lawyer noted that if VDM’s rights were truly violated, he could seek damages.

Many reacted and shared their views as the lawyer explained what the law said about the alleged manner of his arrest.

Source: Legit.ng