Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has never hidden her feelings for VDM (Martins Otse Vincent) from the world

The movie star went online to warmly welcome the online critic—whom she refers to as her husband, back home

Sarah Martins' post triggered interesting reactions from her fans and social media users alike

Social media users were not shocked by the way Sarah Martins welcomed VDM, Martins Otse Vincent, following his release from EFCC custody.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had arrested VDM after he took his mother to Guaranty Trust Bank to make some complaints.

Sarah Martins excitedly shares a post about VDM's release. Credit: @officialsarahmartins, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

This event occurred on Friday, May 2, and he was kept in custody for about six days. As he regained freedom, many online users were happy to see him again, especially actress Sarah Martins.

Sarah boldly took to her social media page to welcome the online critic, whom she referred to as her husband.

Sarah's words:

"Welcome back my sweet husband. This night don sure for me 😋😋😋Tonight is gonna be a rough night 😋I love you so much my baby @verydarkblackman 🥰🥰🥰 💋."

See the post below:

Mixed reactions trail VDM's release

Nigerians had reacted massively to the release of VeryDarkMan, Martins Vincent Otse, following news of his release from custody.

Recall that the likes of Peter Obi, Sowore, Davido, and many others had lent their voices in support.

Following his release, while many jubilated, some commenters expressed reservations about the audacious activist.

Sarah Martins' post about VDM trends

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@enoh.hh said:

"Welcome back VDM ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@radiogad said:

"Give am that your big nyash 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@eckyusanga said:

"Our Ratel queen. Love 💕 u."

@ken_global2 said:

"@officialsarahmartins I no you're chasing clouts. But if at all you mean this then you're downgrading yourself as a mini-celebrity you are. Be reasonable and have a self worth 🙌🙌❤️."

Sarah Martins excitedly shares a post about VDM's release. Credit: @officialsarahmartins, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

@nedudoc said:

"I like you but no be you no go marry you ooh nah Jojooflele be our wife she was very active during the protest, she go collect the husband."

@johnny.emediong said:

"You go protest? Na @jojooflele be wife. Your turn na Next week 😂."

@bravecub said:

"Which kind wife you be sef,we no see you for protest😒😒. Ajo nwunye."

@tovia_koko said:

"See the way my mama day happy 😂 this woman too like VDM."

@iam_fooccus said:

"na why I will start following you ooo…I no no your papa but for vdm we mount here 😂."

@maaziokezie said:

"This song no too much? 😂 wetin JoJo go come play?"

@blessbossqueen said:

"Finally EFCC hold innocent and release Vincent bcos Vincent is innocent 😂😂😂😂."

@freevdmnow said:

"Shaa make we pity you, na second wife or housemaid you go be."

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Verydarkman finally regained his freedom after spending several days in EFCC custody since he was whisked away.

His best friend, Dkokpoppe, announced the good news, and another friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, also confirmed it.

Fans were also excited upon hearing the news, sharing their thoughts about the ordeal VDM had endured.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng