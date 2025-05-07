Davido teases Skales after Barcelona’s loss, praises him for riding the wave of Shake Body’s new popularity.

Fans accuse Davido of fake love and clout chasing, reigniting old debates about artist support in the industry

Some netizens defend the singer, praising his consistent positivity and support for colleagues despite frequent backlash

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again got fans buzzing on social media, this time for showing love to his colleague, Skales, in a moment that quickly turned controversial.

The drama began shortly after Barcelona’s crushing 4-3 defeat to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, April 29.

Skales, a passionate Barca supporter, had recently been spotted celebrating with Barcelona players after their Copa Del Rey triumph, and was still basking in the euphoria of his resurging career, thanks to the renewed popularity of his classic hit Shake Body.

Reacting to the chaotic match, Davido poked fun at Skales in a tweet on X:

“Skales heart go Dey beat like this”

He didn’t stop there. The Timeless crooner went ahead to shower praises on the rapper, urging him to make the most of his ongoing wave:

“SKALOOO NO COME NAIJA OOO …MANY ARTIST WEY DEY LAFF WAN DEY UR POSITION!! MILK AM TILL ITS PEAK (see punchline)! @youngskales! CONGRATS AGAIN, U DESERVE AM!”

However, what was meant to be a playful shout-out quickly turned sour as some social media users accused Davido of hypocrisy and seeking relevance amid speculations about his underwhelming album performance.

See the tweet here:

Mixed reactions trail Davido’s comments

While a handful of netizens applauded Davido’s display of camaraderie, others slammed the singer, alleging that he had previously ignored Skales during his career struggles and was now using his comeback to chase clout.

@peter_okoh14891 wrote:

“Fake love. When he needed help for his music video back then, where were you?”

@OverGood_Boy added:

“Skales big pass you right now sha.. na him suppose dey advise you.”

@celebrityboyfr0 mocked:

“You wan trend because your album don flop. No go sleep before Chioma vex for you.”

Others didn't hold back either:

@Bhad_Captainn:

“You just wan be like saint. You dey part of people wey dey laugh am.”

@Vanlexzy2:

“You wan use Skales cover up your lamba. Agenda no go gree you.”

@SledgeDplug:

“You throw jabs at others, then cry when they don’t support your projects.”

@DarijokeO:

“Na so una dey get wahala with other artists later.”

Despite the flood of criticisms, some fans came to Davido’s defense, insisting that the singer has always been a generous and supportive force in the industry.

@mr_schengenvisa said:

“So much to admire from this man. Always sharing love, good energy and support.”

@Omo_Chels shared a different view:

“Feels like everyone congratulating Skales is just pitying him… Just support or repost his sound.”

@unlimitedMeeee added:

“Anytime David tweets, na haters dey rush comment. He no send una. He’s in ATL, una dey suffer mosquito for Naija.”

