VeryDarkMan's release from detention coincided with Arsenal's face-off with PSG in the Champions League

A trending video showed VeryDarkMan with Dkokopee and some friends watching PSG celebrate their win over Arsenal

Some netizens could not help but point out VeryDarkMan's facial expression as he watched the game

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, is now back with his family and friends after spending six days behind bars.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan was released on Wednesday, May 6, as a video showed him with his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

VDM was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials on May 2, 2025. The situation soon escalated into a protest, with his fans and supporters taking to the streets of Abuja to demand for his release.

VeryDarkMan's releases coincided with Arsenal's second leg game against PSG in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The critic's friend and singer, Dkokopee, shared a video of them watching the game alongside some friends.

A clip captured VeryDarkMan's facial expression as he watched PSG celebrate their win against Arsenal.

In the video, Dkokopee could be seen with his hands on his head, expressing regret over Arsenal's loss.

Following PSG's win against Arsenal, the French side will now face Inter Milan on May 31 in Munich.

Sharing the video on his page, Dkokopee wrote in the caption,

"Arsenal is a VerydarkTeam but they won’t stop my Shine naa."

The video of VeryDarkMan watching PSG celebrate their win against Arsenal is below:

Reactions to VDM's expression in new video.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many of VeryDarkMan's fans claimed he was thinking of how to address them.

razzydanceworld said:

"Abi you and Daki na Arsenal fans."

lorres_joel said:

"Arsenal no fit make person happy."

realdirector_e said:

"Darki they think how e want take come address us."

frankyfwesh commented:

"I fit swear say na as dem wan do video vdm drop phone, he will scroll through instagram from today till tomorrow before making a video. We are patiently waiting for the video to describe the experience."

victorvyrex reacted:

"VDM & Arsenal came out today.."

queen_isiguzo said:

"He’s reasoning his next “ALRIGHT SO….”

ruty3030 commented:

"I hate every single scenario e dey pain me!!!! I don’t have smiles in me anymore…. This see finish na mess up."

ekrataboy1 reacted:

"Bra ARSENAL don high my BP oh. Na crime to support club?"

tkzion4real said:

"As I Dey see vdm Dey seat don for that chair so, my mind don calm down, am happy. Shame to all the haters. Kokopee thank you so much,bro @mac_avelli001 thank you so much, for all the supporter God bless each and every one of us.am deeply happy, please make vdm go do check up please tomorrow in the hospital."

VDM's lawyer confirms Falana's intervention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed Femi Falana's intervention in the critic's arrest.

Adeyanju disclosed that Falana made several calls to the EFCC over VeryDarkMan's 'unlawful' arrest. This was after Adeyanju had criticised the prominent lawyer for keeping silent.

