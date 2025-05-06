Following VDM's arrest, a new video allegedly from the office of the EFCC has made its way online, igniting a fresh wave of reactions

The agency's spokesperson was seen in the video extending an invitation to VDM to assist in an investigation

In an unexpected turn of events, a video from the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has made its way online.

In the video, the spokesperson was seen reading out a statement which was an extension of the agency’s alleged invitation to Martins Vincent Ose, aka VeryDarkMan, to assist with an invitation.

A clip of VDM's alleged invitation by the EFCC has surfaced. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @officialefcc

It is not certain when exactly this tape was released; however, words on the streets of social media have it that the online critic failed to honour the invitation, and that was why he was arrested.

It is no longer news that VDM was arrested by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 2, 2025. The situation soon escalated into a protest, as members of the Ratel Gang (VDM's fans) protested at the GTBank branch in Abuja.

The said clip was shared by an online blog identified as @9jablogig, and has now divided many and caused arguments online, as fans try to understand the situation.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as EFCC's invitation to VDM surfaces

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@generalle.abacha said:

"He actually implicated himself saying he’s got snitch in EFCC that means you have someone on your parole in there."

@iamsoola said:

"Did I hear Ex-convict?"

@biggbolahan0125 said:

"Okay! good for him. Can we go back to SEYI TINUBU and NANS matter now? We just cannot leave it behind."

@sleekie_sleekie said:

"This was when the bobrisky case was going on! And he was referring to bobrisky as the ex convict not VDM."

EFCC claims VDM failed to honour its invitation. Credit: @verydarkblackman

@oba_aje_1 said:

"So una don include ex convict inside hin name now. 🙄🤣🤣."

@glory_sylvester_ said:

"If you believe this video they need carry your head go river go wash."

@beji3400 said:

"Ex convict ke? Where and when was he convicted of any crimes? These fuuls don’t even know law terms and when to use them."

@sleekie_sleekie said:

@beji3400 said:

@hommolle said:

"Una see say e nor Dey tay before person get Name. He now needs to go and clear his name. You’re fighting the government and you’re letting them know you have an insider. All shades of wrong. After God na government."

@ceo_yemadexoil said:

"An address not an official invitation."

Lawyer Deji Adeyanju thanks Peter Obi

Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, extended his heartfelt appreciation to all who have spoken up concerning VDM's arrest.

It would be recalled that following Vincent Martins Otse's arrest, the likes of Peter Obi, Sowore, Davido, and many more have lent their voices.

In the tweet by the lawyer, he thanked them for interfering in the matter and also spoke about those who remain silent.

