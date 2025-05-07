VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has disclosed his colleague and human rights activist Femi Falana's role in securing the critic's release

Deji Adeyanju had previously criticised Femi Falana for keeping silent over VeryDarkMan's arrest and detention

The latest update by VeryDarkMan's lawyer about Femi Falana's involvement has since stirred reactions

Activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has opened up on the involvement of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, in Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan's arrest.

Adeyanju, in a statement on Wednesday, April 7, disclosed that Falana had made several calls to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), challenging the VeryDarkMan's 'unlawful arrest and detention."

"I have now confirmed contrary to my previous post the other day that our revered leader and mentor, Femi Falana SAN has made several calls to EFCC challenging VDM’s unlawful arrest and detention," he said.

Adeyanju's latest post comes a few days after he publicly criticised Falana for keeping silent over VeryDarkMan's arrest, despite mounting public outcry and protests.

He accused the renowned human rights lawyer of not speaking out against VDM’s detention, despite his history of defending civil liberties.

VDM's arrest has sparked widespread reactions across the country, particularly on social media, where several celebrities, including music star Davido, have called for his immediate release.

Legit.ng also reported that some youths staged protests on the streets of Abuja calling for VeryDarkMan's release.

Reactions as VDM's lawyer confirms Falana's intervention

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens blasted VeryDarkMan's lawyer for initially calling out Femi Falana. Read the comments below:

Sam_tuga_001 said:

"If nor be say you're a mumu lawyer, wetin be fanana matter with VDM case?"

enaohwoiv wrote:

"Just like that, NO APOLOGIES?"

BigNatty__ commented:

"Bar. Deji we hope VDM is healthy where he is, have you spoke with him One on One @officialEFCC #FREEVDM Now this is Abuse of human Right."

A_gram24 reacted:

"No be everything be Cho Cho on social media, you see your life nw."

Iamchuksis saod:

"When are they Releasing VDM?. The Voice of the Voiceless need to regain freedom."

still_Ayoola said:

"Honestly, I believe Baba would have handled the situation privately. He likely chose not to make it public because of the disrespectful attitude VDM showed towards him."

DonXiXii commented:

"Lawyer that is supposed to know the significance of "evidence" has become a loose canon making baseless accusations without evidence whatsoever. Na wa oooo."

Edemofficial21 said:

"Baby lawyer. Why not settle down & get all your facts right before releasing statements. Always rushing to social media with false info & then releasing counter statements. It's not by who post first o. Social media baby lawyer."

AgbaAkin said:

"Is it true VDM mama took personal loan with GTB and you all swept it under the carpet because you all have wrongly accused the bank sir"

What VDM's lawyer said about EFCC bail

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman's lawyer reacted to the bail the EFCC granted the critic.

He disclosed that Verydarkman was granted a 'social media bail,' as no document was received from the commission.

Verydarkman's lawyer's comment left many of the critic's fans confused as to if he would be released.

