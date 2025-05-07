PSG defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in the second leg to reach the UEFA Champions League final

Fabián Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi scored two stunning goals for the home side as Arsenal struggled to respond

PSG will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on May 31 in Munich

Arsenal’s long wait for a UEFA Champions League final appearance continues as Paris Saint-Germain delivered a commanding 2-1 second-leg victory to seal a 3-1 aggregate win and secure their place in the final.

Mikel Arteta’s men arrived at the Parc des Princes needing a comeback after a 1-0 first-leg defeat in London.

Fabian Luiz gave PSG the lead against Arsenal in the second leg at Parc des Princes with a superb volley from outside the 18-yard box.

The Gunners began with energy and urgency, crafting early chances through Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli. However, Gianluigi Donnarumma stood firm, denying both efforts with brilliant saves.

As the hosts settled into the game, their composure began to show as midfielder Fabian Ruiz punished Arsenal with a sensational first-half volley from outside the box, leaving David Raya stretching and giving PSG a 1-0 lead on the night and a 2-0 advantage on aggregate.

PSG take full control in Paris

Despite flashes of intent in the second half, Arsenal could not penetrate a well-organised PSG defence.

The North London side lacked the cutting edge needed to break down Luis Enrique’s disciplined setup.

Arsenal have failed to reach the Champions League final since their last appearance in 2005 after losing 3-1 on aggregate against PSG.

The Gunners’ chances of a comeback dimmed further when Miles Lewis-Skelly was penalised for a handball in the box, leading to a PSG penalty in the 69th minute.

Fortunately for Arsenal, Raya produced a fine save to deny Vitinha and keep faint hopes alive.

But just minutes later, those hopes were crushed as Achraf Hakimi sent a curling strike into the top corner in the 72nd minute, putting the tie beyond doubt at 3-0 on aggregate and sealing a night to forget for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saku pulled one back for Arsenal after a defensive mix-up, but it served more as a consolation goal for the North Londoners, who missed out on another Champions League final.

The defeat marks a fifth consecutive trophyless season for the Gunners after losing the Premier League title race to Liverpool and suffering early knockouts in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

PSG set up final clash with Inter Milan

With the result, PSG advance to their second Champions League final in five years and will face Inter Milan on May 31 in Munich.

The Italian side booked their own ticket with a dramatic 7-6 aggregate win over Barcelona in one of the most thrilling semi-finals in recent memory.

For Arsenal, the loss marks another painful chapter in their European history, as their wait for a Champions League crown continues.

Mikel Arteta’s young side showed promise throughout the competition but ultimately fell short when it mattered most.

PSG, meanwhile, will now chase their first-ever Champions League title, having come so close in 2020. With this performance, they’ve shown the quality and hunger to go all the way.

Referee appointment sparks controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that German referee Felix Zwayer has been appointed to officiate the Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

His career has been marred by a 2005 scandal where he accepted a £250 bribe from referee Robert Hoyzer, before he was handed a six-month ban.

