Some youths in Nigeria have staged protests, demanding the release of online personality, Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan or VDM.

Recall that since VeryDarkMan's arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, May 2, the critic has gone viral on social media, with many Nigerians, especially his fans and supporters, demanding his release from detention.

While VDM has spent more than forty-eight hours in detention, the reason the outspoken social media critic was taken into custody remains unknown.

Legit.ng reported that before VDM's arrest on Friday, the critic had posted a video about visiting a GTBank branch in Abuja to complain about an alleged deduction from his mother’s salary account over a loan she never took.

His arrest has now led to widespread reactions online and protests, with fans, supporters, and celebrities calling for his immediate release.

The videos that have surfaced online show some protesters with placards, most of the messages directed at the EFCC, calling for VDM's release

"This lady genuinely love Vdm…since Friday she has been restless."

"To show that we are ready I suggest we prepare oxygen masks and thick clothing to defend against tear gas and hot water spray!!!!!! Please take this advice seriously."

"Person dy use you ppl cash out, just imagine all youth get work who go dy out today."

"Na the car way I Dey inside be that one oh. We’re here no time they must free VDM today."

"Jojo pls don't block road before they will bring another thing against you guys."

"You guys should stay safe queen 🫅 @jojooflele x @king__cnd_ and to all ratel family out there VDM must be out today."

"If if Una they serious like this protest for hardship in this country it go better."

Peter Obi reacts to VeryDarkMan’s arrest

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peter Obi joined the list of prominent figures who reacted to Verydarkman's arrest.

The Labour Party chieftain and former Anambra state governor stated that the arrest was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians unsettled. Obi also warned that GTBank might suffer serious reputational consequences.

