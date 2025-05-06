Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu reveals EFCC will reportedly charge VDM to court on Wednesday morning

The actor also mocks the low turnout of VDM’s supporters during a protest at the EFCC office on Monday

He questions the reliability of social media support, says online praise doesn’t equal real-life loyalty

Controversial Nollywood actor and Instagram personality, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to the protest organised by some fans of detained social media activist, VeryDarkMan, to call for his release.

Security operatives reportedly arrested VDM last Friday, May 2, 2025.

Miffed by the arrest, some of his fans hit the office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja on Monday, May 5, 2025, protesting and demanding his immediate release.

Reacting to the protest, Maduagwu in a post on Instagram, claimed that VDM would be charged in court by the EFCC on Wednesday, April 7, 2025, 9 am, according to information he received.

However, more than the looming court appearance, Uche appeared more amused and disappointed by the low turnout of supporters who had previously backed VDM online.

He wrote,

“VDM will be Chrged to COURT on Wednesday Morning by 9am, by EFCC, according to information reaching me. 🙄 But things are happening in this our country, so, out of all the 2 million followers VDM has on social media, ONLY 15 showed up for the protest at EFCC office?”

The actor, known for his bold takes on entertainment and social issues, didn’t hold back in mocking those he called “social media noisemakers.”

He questioned their loyalty, suggesting that many of VDM’s online fans were nowhere to be found when it really mattered.

He added,

“Where are the Noisemaker RATELS? Dem Don go Sambisa Forest? Do you see why social media PRAISES and support is not REAL?”

He further criticised those who once cheered on VDM’s controversial methods, only to abandon him when trouble came knocking.

He asked,

“After Dem praise am for doing wrong things, now Wey VDM Don enter Wahala, Abeg, how many showed up?”

See the post here:

Fans tackle Uche Maduagwu over VDM post

While some fans agreed with Uche’s point about fake online loyalty, many others called him out for using the situation to mock someone facing legal trouble. Several Instagram users expressed disappointment, while others fired back at the actor with strong words:

@large3extra said:

"I just dey play loud music for compound since morning. I dey expect my neighbor that works with GTB and EFCC to come out and complain omo. Na for him body I want start?"

@officia_alvin added:

"U just dey irritate me, I be dey eat but u just stop to dey eat bcos u dey smell come out from my phone."

@5710.ade wrote:

"Normal normal, if u get family, u won’t be doing this… I go put you for prayer egbon "

@am_naomijoseph opined:

"Oga Uche, you are disappointing some of your fans. Because of beefing, you are supporting this oppression. It can happen to anyone tomorrow oooooo. Just so you know. Thank you sir."

@charlotte__forex wrote:

"Honestly, can someone tell me… what’s funny about this id**t?"

@giftejechine commented:

"EWU! Your life don spoil, so you no see say na different places dem dey? Anuohia! Gather dem and tell me the numbers ODE. Make dem arrest you first. If a single soul go come out protest for you, maggot ."

@odunsi said:

"When some people career don finish, na so dem dey behave… Ewu."

EFCC denies arrest VDM

Meanwhille, hours after EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale confirmed the arrest of VDM to BBC Pidgin, the anti-graft agency denied the report.

According to Oyewale, the social critic was arrested after several petition from some concerned individuals.

However, the EFCC on its official X (formerly Twitter) described the report as fake news.

