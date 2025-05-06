Social media critic Verydarkman has been granted administrative bail after the EFCC broke its silence over his arrest

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the EFCC disclosed it had arrested VeryDarkMan following several petitions filed against him

The news of VeryDarkMan's bail being granted has since stirred excitement among his fans and followers

Controversial critic, Martins Innocent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has been granted administrative bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and will be released once the bail conditions are met.

The anti-corruption agency, in a statement released on Tuesday, May 6, also revealed that it arrested the online personality following several petitions accusing him of financial crimes..

EFCC finally shares why VeryDarkMan was arrested as it says he failed to show up after being invited. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the EFCC on its verified Facebook page where the commission explained the reason for arresting the critic.

"The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions," the anti-graft agency said in part via its official Facebook page.

The EFCC further disclosed that VDM failed to show up, in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and means of communication.

VeryDarkMan's bail is coming after the social media critic's fans and supporters took to the streets in Abuja on Monday to demand for his release in what they tagged 'Free VDM' protest.

VeryDarkMan's fans react to news of him being granted administrative bail as EFCC shares why he was arrested. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the BBC blasted the EFCC as it stood its ground on the reports it made earlier about VDM and the anti-graft agency.

“BBC stand gidigba for we journalism and di facts wey we report for dis tori," it said.

Reactions as VDM is granted bail

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many of the social media critic's fans as they expressed excitement over the news of him being granted bail. Read some of the comments below:

whitysal said:

"He will surely over meet it God is bigger than them."

angelofere commented:

"Yes oh. No evidence . They go explain tire."

i.tbaby123 said:

"Don’t mind them…they don’t have any charges against him…na the people he have issues with like them Mercy chinwon and co. And the government are angry with him for always saying the truth. May God purnish them."

official_giftedmena said:

"Before u rejoice what is an administrative bail first Abi u no no the meaning."

joykelechii commented:

"I can’t wait oooh … my next child I will call him Martin I swear V.D.M or nothing."

doolemaxwell said:

"God is good he’s coming out stronger his coming back is going to be."

SeaKing tackles VeryDarkMan's friend Dkokopee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that TikToker SeaKing queried Dkokopee's loyalty to VeryDarkMan.

In a video, SeaKing shared what he observed about the 'Free VDM' protest as he queried Dkokopee's absence. The TikToker also blasted Dkokopee for claiming the EFCC were after him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng