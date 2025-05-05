The elder brother of VeryDarkMan, Mark Vincent Otse, has shared a new update regarding the arrest of his family member

Recall that members of the Ratel gang have been planning to hold a protest to express their dissatisfaction over VDM's arrest

After VeryDarkMan claimed to have been spiritually attacked, Mark went online to release the official dress code for the protest

VeryDarkMan's arrest has continued to gain traction online as many social media users, particularly members of the Ratel gang, are finding it hard to grasp.

Recall that the audacious and loved personality had accompanied his mother to Guaranty Trust Bank to investigate the incessant debits from her account.

Shortly after his visit, it was announced that some officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested him.

Fans react as VDM's brother releases official dress code. Credit: @verydarkblackman

This report was also confirmed by VDM's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, who shared more information on X (formerly known as Twitter). There has been no release of an official statement detailing why the arrest was made, which many are angry about.

It has, however, been concluded that a protest will be arranged to voice the concerns of the public and demand his immediate release. This was supposed to be led by VeryFairMan before he cited a spiritual attack.

Following this, VDM's elder brother went online in a fresh update to share the official dress code for May 6. According to him, they will be dressed in suits, and those who want to rock native attire should do so while holding their briefcases.

He stated that they are not going to protest as the authorities have perceived it. He also warmed those who intent to Vandalise properties.

Watch the video here:

Fans react as VDM's brother share's dress code update

@pinkylove713 said:

"School is not scam. Very intelligent family ❤️I’m proud to be a Ratel fam ❤️❤️#freevdm."

@big_smith_16 said:

"If dem arrest me with suit tomorrow hit go do me well well oh I gas wear singlet like VDM 💪."

@iam_temhee said:

"The kyn love wey i get for all you Otse Family ehnnn its second to none🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️."

@kennypraise_focal said:

"ATTENTION, please: Regarding the protest tomorrow, I advise everyone to wear a white shirt, whether it's a round neck or polo as a symbol of unity and peace. Please ensure that our people are informed not to carry any weapons like cutlasses or irons. Instead, let them form teams and stay organized. There should be no music, no band, no DJ, and no cars. We will walk peacefully around the settlement and to the bank. Thank you for your cooperation."

@theycallmebayanosupabite said:

"Wisdom dey cry for una family 😩😩😩. Akonuche full the family."

@apolives_fragrance_cosmetics said:

"You look tired n stressed, the lord is your strength."

@official_michealo said:

"@mac_avelli001 please be careful, the people might also be plotting to arrest you, I've done a lot of research about the owner GTBANK, he's only bank owner that has arrested 4 journalist in the past, please be very very careful 👏."

@theycallmebayanosupabite said:

"Wisdom dey cry for una family 😩😩😩. Akonuche full the family."

@skinny_from_the_trenches said:

"And if VDM isn’t released tomorrow we’re starting a worldwide protest and anything can happen."

VDM’s upbringing, bedroom activities emerge

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Egungun shared a short clip from his interview with Verydarkman's elder brother and his close friend Dkokopee.

Dkokopee shared some of the things he disliked about VDM, while the critic's elder brother spoke about their upbringing.

A comment Dkokopee made about VDM's ability in the bedroom has also stirred reactions as it comes amid Deeone's allegation against the critic.

