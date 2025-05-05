The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of social media user Verydarkman (VDM), following repeated call-outs

The anti-graft agency, through its spokesperson Dele Oyewale, made this known on Monday and stated the reasons behind it

When questioned if the matter was related to Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), Oyewale dived in with more details that have got many talking online

Nigeria's financial crime police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has confirmed apprehending famous critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM).

The EFCC confirmed VDM's detention to BBC News Pidgin.

EFCC finally confirms the arrest of VDM. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The spokesperson for the commission, Dele Oyewale, stated on Monday that they arrested the activist based on petitions from certain complainants who had concerns against VDM.

"We arrest am to respond to series of allegations raised against am by some petitioners," Oyewale stated.

When BBC Pidgin enquired if the petitions were tied to GTBank, he said they were from different people, and it was the petitioners' responsibility to preserve them.

He added: "We go release am wen e meet di bail conditions and we go carry di case go court as soon as possible, we dey law abiding".

In the final notes, the agency confirmed that the activist was arrested in Abuja.

EFCC says VDM was arrested in Abuja. Credit: @efccoficial

Source: Facebook

Nigerians react to Verydarkman's case

Legit.ng compiled various comments on the trending issue.

See them below:

ologomedia said:

"Multiple petition wey pass Yaya Bello own? Chai my country my country?."

sarahinneh said:

"This is just oppression 😢 they’ve said 5 different reasons for his arrest it’s obvious there’s more to it."

happiness_vic wrote:

"Can't they mention the petition 🙄, I sha know it can't be a fraudulent act, VDM is the only activist with integrity 👌."

postopaul336 said:

"Please someone balance me quick, is EFCC no longer in charge of financial crimes? Is EFCC also charged with the duty of cyber stocking and defamatory utterances now? Naija is finished."

kennedy10752 said:

"Na EFCC work now to arrest people based on petition, what’s then the work of the police?"

afreindofgod's profile picture said:

"In a sane country before you make an arrest you' you read the petition or the crime committed by the person, then give them the option to remain silent or contact a lawyer, if your crime are not read to you before your arrest the judge has the right to rule out all the charges against you. But in Nigeria you get kidnapped to an unknown location without the knowing your crimes with no rights to a lawyer, then they release a press statement to the media."

realjoshblaze said:

"You see the power we have just because we unite and spoke up, now they are scared.. if we fit unite forget tribalism and religion, this country will definitely get better."

VDM’s bestie spills more about critic's arrest

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman continued to make headlines as details about his arrest emerged.

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly harassed in GTBank by gunmen who took him away in a black van.

More details of how the incident took place in the presence of his mother made the rounds online amid allegations of deadly plans against the TikToker.

