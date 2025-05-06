BBC has reacted to the allegations gaisnt them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Legit.ng earlier reported that the the anti-graft commission claimed that the media firm made a fake story about renowned case with Verydarkman

BBC cmae forward to address the public as they shared details on updolding it's integrity

BBC Pidgin has sent a note of warning to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following their report on social media activist Verydarkman’s detention.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the anti-graft commission confirmed apprehending famous critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM).

BBC slams EFCC over report on VDM's dentention. Credit: @bbcnews, @verydarkman, @efcc

Source: Instagram

The EFCC confirmed VDM's detention to BBC News Pidgin.

The spokesperson for the commission, Dele Oyewale, stated on Monday that they arrested the activist based on petitions from certain complainants who had concerns against VDM.

When BBC Pidgin enquired if the petitions were tied to GTBank, he said they were from different people, and it was the petitioners' responsibility to preserve them.

A few hours after the EFCC’s alleged confirmation of VDM’s arrest went viral, the agency took to its social media page to deny the report. On the EFCC’s official X page, photos of the reports were posted and labelled as fake news.

BBC Pidgin fires back at EFCC

In a new post made on their official Instagram, the reputable news platform noted that they stand their grounds on the reports they made earlier about VDM and EFCC.

They emphasised their commitment in telling the true without fear or favour.

In their words:

“BBC stand gidigba for we journalism and di facts wey we report for dis tori.

“We dey committed to impartiality, independent tori and we go kontinu to dey tok truth witout fear or favour.

“Tori wey we dey tell around di world dey guided by public interest and we dey folow highest editorial standards.”

See their post below:

Nigerians react to BBC, EFCC, VDM drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

martintochukwu6 said:

"@mazitundeednut baba war they oooh."

daniel_obinna_nnodim said:

"Wait, @officialefcc said it was fake news but una still de stand gibigba say na EFCC tell una d tori n so therefore no be lie una talk?Omo ehhh make una come see oo abeg @mazitundeednut @lindaikejiblogofficial @dkokopee @deji_adeyanju make una come see Tori o😂😂."

___itzsam88 said:

"Imagine efcc expecting Nigerians to believe that what bbc reported was fake ?"

medbarog said:

"BBC is just a Western Propaganda tool, you have no integrity and have never told the truth."

king_george747 said:

Who come dey lie now? Show us evidence when you did the call of Video with the EFCC spokesperson."

medbarog said:

"BBC is just a Western Propaganda tool, you have no integrity and have never told the truth."

VDM’s bestie spills more about critic's arrest

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman continued to make headlines as details about his arrest emerged.

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly harassed in GTBank by gunmen who took him away in a black van.

More details of how the incident took place in the presence of his mother made the rounds online amid allegations of deadly plans against the TikToker.

Source: Legit.ng