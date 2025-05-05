Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Hampson, has officially stepped out for the first time since she put to bed

Recall that the reality star welcomed her daughter, Moon, on February 21, 2025, to the joy of many

A new video of Nengi at a recent event held in Lagos stirred reactions online, as many commented on her appearance

New mum Nengi Hampson was spotted looking stunning at an event in Lagos, Nigeria. Many Nigerian stars, such as P-Square, Jago and Pretty Mike, attended the event.

The BBNaija alumni and movie actress was also one of those seen at the event. After welcoming her child, Moon, in February 2025, Nengi had kept her away from the internet until recently. The fresh video of her marks the first time many have officially seen her since giving birth this year.

Fans slam Nengi over her outfit to a recent event.



Nengi wore a tube dress that showcased her legs, prompting mixed reactions. While some questioned her choice of outfit as a new mum, others gushed over how beautifully she had “snapped back”.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Nengi gorgeously steps out

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@vv_348_ultrasensitive said:

"What is the theme of this party? Elites do not dress this way! Elites dress comfortably well covered yet beautiful and attractive. Some of these ladies shut the door to shower and dress up only to go out naked. Later same people will say men are sexualizing women. Most of these ladies really need to travel to other countries to understand what real Elites events standard is like."

@___araoluwa___ said:

"Elites really screaming tacky pls, elites dress like old money classy and elegant😌."

@divabilly_beauty said:

"Na BBL meeting?"

@angeezevents said:

"Who brought BBL to Naija please? Who was the first lady to do it?"

@tolulope_aj said:

"To see natural body na by connection now o."

@beautifuluche said:

"The award for the most Indecently dressed woman in the room goes to Nene purr. @nengiofficial take your flowers girl."

@code_launch said:

"I’m sure this room go Dey smell yansh yansh, see as all these women just carry their n@ked yansh Dey waka up and down especially that woman called Nengi wey her toto never even heal from childbirth."

@juneomaa said:

"Nengi you don pass this level of dressing naaaaa, you are now a mother."

Nengi's outfit to an elite Lagos event caused an online stir.



@pretty_balleydee said:

"Why she no kuku naked instead of covering with small cloth oshi."

@chichibabe867 said:

"Nengi abegi waiting u wear😢dt dress is no no oooo 🙆‍♀️bbl everywhere 🤔."

@adufeeeeeeeee said:

"Nengi looking so so tacky."

@i_y_e_r_e said:

"I love nengi but what type of dressing is this one."

@thatgirllfy said:

"Just Negodi hotttt mummy Nengi!!!"

BBNaija Nengi finally shares cute video

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, former Big Brother Naija star Nengi Hampson showed off her baby for the first time since she put to bed.

Recall that the beautiful lady welcomed her daughter, moon, on February 21, 2025, to the joy of many.

A new video shared by the former BBNaija star saw her cuddling her child with so much joy as she danced with her.

