"God punish poverty" has been the song on the lips of netizens since a video from Chioma's 30th birthday went viral.

Chioma celebrated her 30th birthday on April 30, 2025. The event has continued to linger on the lips of social media users, as there were several highlights.

One highlight was when Davido presented a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon to his baby. Another was the lavish surprise party he threw for her to show how much she means to him.

Another video that attracted tons of attention online was that of $100k bills on display on a large table. Two women were spotted by the said table, emptying bundles of $100 bills. It appeared that they were being prepared to be sprayed on the birthday girl.

The comment sections have been on fire as many rejected poverty, while praising Davido for going all out for his baby girl. Chioma was also spotted in another clip dancing, as the dollar bills rained on her.

Reactions to $100k at Chioma's party

Read some reactions below:

@officialeva_whitee said:

"It is my birthday month. Taurus girls are pretty 😍."

@kemiposh said:

"I love how Nigerians in America dress effortlessly no need to do the most to make a statement. Let it be Lagos."

@onwuachichris81 said:

"EFCC can't even spell or identify 💸 Dollars, they will think it's colored paper 😂😂😂😂."

@obyuzor said:

"No weapon fashion against you Mr and Mrs chioma David Adeleke and your entire family shall prosper in Jesus Mighty Name Amen ❤️❤️."

@ama_rahhchi said:

"We can tell Davido certainly likes to bend Chi over😂 doesn’t miss the slightest chance 😂😂❤️."

@_amarachiokezie said:

"Be naughty for your husband 😍 emphasis on the husband."

@eminiyinkar said:

"Over pampered Achalugo and her bougie Odogwu. Love lives here."

@callme_chinancy said:

"❤️❤️the way I love chefchi…I don’t even care to defend anyone online…But for chefchi? Leave the person for me."

@b.u_services said:

"To those shouting Chioma deserves better, this is what we call BEST .. BEST IN LOVE ❤️👏👏👏 they all came out for 001 and 002."

@_iamenitan said:

"Omo see me blushing , I too love this couple . God bless you guys now and forever 😍."

Isreal DMW speaks glowingly of Chioma

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, also joined in the celebration of Chioma’s 30th birthday.

The cheerful 30BG member went online to share a sweet and touching message about Chioma as she turned 30.

Isreal asked ladies to emulate Davido's wife, and said some other nice things about her, leaving fans to gush.

