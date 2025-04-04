Former Big Brother Naija star Nengi Hampson showed off her baby for the first time since she put to bed

Recall that the beautiful lady welcomed her daughter, moon, on February 21, 2025, to the joy of many

A new video shared by the former BBNaija star saw her cuddling her child with so much joy as she danced with her

Nengi is loving every bit of her experience as a mother. The BBNaija alumni and movie actress told fans that it was a journey she was made for.

After welcoming her child, Moon, in February 2025, Nengi has kept her away from the internet until recently.

A new video, shared via her official Instagram page, saw her show off her baby but still withheld her face from the world.

She appeared to have been questioning her for being awake when she ought to be sleeping. Nengi looked so happy and peaceful as her fans commented on how beautiful she looked.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Nengi gave fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey, a few days after announcing the birth of her child.

On her Instagram stories, the reality show star posted a throwback video of her big baby bump before she delivered her baby.

Nengi’s new video drew the attention of many Nigerians, with some of them commenting on how she looked while pregnant.

Fans react to Video of Nengi, child

Read some comments compiled by Legit.ng below:

@choicegold58 said:

"I thought bbl women can’t give birth oo,she is so beautiful mehnnn."

@seyis_beauty_bounty said:

"🥰Fine baby…. Who be the papa. we wan see video of mama, papa and pikin."

@g.u.r.u.____ said:

"Ozo is in a jacuzzi drowning in tears right now 😭."

@viks_vico said:

"Her daughter looks so beautiful just like her mom, congratulations Nene."

@thrivewiththebomides said:

"Babies are so adorable, especially their sweet smell that lightens up the house 😍."

@iamkingdinero1 said:

"Someone should recommend a new BBN crush for me 😢, them don carry Nengi leave me , life goes on."

@demola_ajibade said:

"The joy that comes with having a child is unmatched."

@selfless_lucy said:

"Good morning my fellow singles,the rest of you wait for your unfaithful partners😒."

@superstar_jlover said:

"So sweet to hold ur baby I your arms 😍😍 every mother will understand what I mean❤️."

@tochi_lifestyle said:

"The mother of my kids must be as beautiful as this 🥰🥰🥰."

@goosebtunes said:

"This Nengi too fine like an artificial something o, check and well."

@fine_ass_sommy said:

"She said ‘ mama y are u sleeping when we are making a video , y are u sleeping."

@drealtino_ said:

"Omo make OZO just delete social media!!"

@chioma_nelly_adindu said:

Nengi have always loved kids. She loves children so much

Nengi, Chika Ike face scrutiny as man issues ultimatum

According to the identities of the fathers of BBNaija's Nengi and actress Chika Ike's newborns have remained mysteries.

A man, like many curious Nigerians in a viral video, queried Chika Ike and Nengi while issuing ultimatums.

Rumours have continued to spread about the fathers of Nengi and Chike Ike's newborns on social media.

