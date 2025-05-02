More reports concerning VDM's arrest have continued to surface, with the critic's friend and singer Dkokopee sharing a new update

Dkokopee, in a new video, linked Verydarkman's arrest to the EFCC, as he criticised the anti-graft commission

Legit.ng reported that Dkokopee cried out on social media shortly after Verydarkman went missing

The reason behind the arrest of social media critic Martins Otse, also known as Verydarkman, remains unknown, as some Nigerians, including his friend and singer Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa, aka Dkokopee, continue to speak up for him.

In a recent video, Dkokopee, while sharing an update on Verydarkman's arrest, alleged the involvement of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dkokopee alleges EFCC detained Verydarkman, demands answers. Credit: dkokopee/verydarkblackman/officialefcc

Dkokopee alleged that the EFCC picked up VDM, as he criticised the anti-graft agency over the arrest, questioning why the critic was not invited or taken into custody with a warrant.

"It’s alleged that the EFCC are the ones with @verydarkblackman in their headquarters in Abuja , they are the ones that whisked him away," he added in the caption.

This is coming after Dkokopee had called out GTBank over VDM's whereabouts.

According to the singer, some policemen whisked VDM away. Dkokopee further questioned whether the bank was trying to cover its tracks.

Dkokopee speaks out: EFCC allegedly behind Verydarkman’s arrest. Credit: verydarkblackman

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM, while reacting to E-Money's arrest by the EFCC, claimed his sources in the anti-graft agency told him Obi Cubana was being targeted as he warned the businessman.

The video of Dkokopee linking VDM's arrest to EFCC below:

Reactions to fresh update on VDM's arrest

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

holla_____holla247 said:

"Him go still talk if him come out so noting fit shake am."

inahledeseeker said:

"No be anybody papa get this country is time to let them know."

hairbymartha44 said:

"He's been on their neck for a while now for their corr!upt activities, and they just proved him right by this wrong act."

mrolaofficial said:

"@officialefcc free @verydarkblackman , you guys got nothing on him. We are watching everything done in this country… so people can’t speak up again? Are we slaves?"

marvelousekarika wrote:

"They can't silence him never what has he done wrong? Efcc bring back verydarkblackman o."

savagevally_ratel said:

As it is i no like sho sho sho @dkokopee ma you be right hand man adress the huxx.....wety dem dey talk?"

excellentmorgan wrote:

"For this one all of us go come out… because anything make them silent VDM it’s Finnish for everyone common Nigerians."

pee_jay11 said:

"I still know say ba then he go be … because he don dey touch them too hard this days."

VDM's lawyer threatens to sue GTB, others

Legit.ng recently reported that Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, condemned the critic's arrest.

Adeyanju, speaking on behalf of his client, sent a bold message to GTBank and security agencies.

The lawyer revealed they would take legal action if VDM was not released with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng