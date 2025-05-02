VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has reacted to the arrest of the social media critic

VDM's lawyer shared the actions that would be taken against the Nigerian bank and security agencies if his client was not released immediately

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan, in a viral video, called out GTBank for allegedly deducting his mother's salary over a loan she didn't take

The arrest of popular social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has gone viral, stirring reactions from Nigerian netizens, including his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Legit.ng recently reported that VDM was arrested by the police at GTBank premises in Abuja.

Recall that VDM disclosed plans to visit the bank's branch in a viral video he shared on Thursday, May 1, following his mother's experience.

The critic had shared how the bank allegedly deducted from his mother's salary account over a loan she never took.

VDM said the loan was taken with his mother's National Identification Number (NIN).

In reaction, the critic said he would ensure the bank refunded his mother and also reveal the identity of the individual who used her NIN to secure the loan."

VDM's lawyer threatens to sue GTBank

Following the critic's arrest, Deji Adeyanju, in a tweet on Friday, May 2, disclosed he would take legal actions against GTBank and the security agency involved in VDM's arrest if he was not released with immediate effect.

"We will sue GTB and the security agencies responsible for the arrest of VDM if he’s not released with immediate effect," Deji Adeyanju tweeted via his X handle.

Reactions as VDM's lawyer threatens GTBank

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens threw their weight behind VeryDarkMan. Others, however, supported the critic's arrest. Read the comments below:

freshy_1980_garments said:

"Abeg tell lawyer make he allow his client rest small for dir, just dis weekend. His cho cho cho, o di too much, so break will do him rest and some of us go rest from his rants. Breathe of fresh air... SMH."

ijiekhuamen reacted:

"He shouldn’t spend his weekend in cell ooh, cause the best day to make an arrest is on a Friday so that he/she can spend the weekend in cell.😢GTbank wetin dey sup?"

dongeabe said:

"If a clear violation of is civil human rights …. Just too bad."

officially_me_05_06 reacted:

"This baby lawyer again."

acupofpeacefulmind_ said:

"But someone said he was arrested at Area 3 traffic not inside gtbank, what if he was track there has the lawyer do his assignment to know who actually arrest him before running to social media or is it one of there cheap clout again,"

mr_incredibleprince commented:

"Yes, e fit be setup. Dem withdraw money from her mama account on purpose, sabi say him go show face to defend her, make dem use the chance take hold am."

