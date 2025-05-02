Singer Dkokopee, Verydarksmna's friend, has cried out about the activist's whereabouts in a new video

He stated the last place he went to before he was allegedly taken away by men who covered his face

Fans reacted to the video, with many praying for his safe return home. They also shared their thoughts on the issue

Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa, aka Dkokopee, has made a video to alert Martins Vincent Otse's fans and loved ones that he was allegedly missing

In the clip, the singer stated that Verydarkman was last seen at Guarantee Trust Bank.

VDM’s bestie, Dkokopee, mention the location where activist was last seen. Photo credit@dkokopee/dejiadeyanju

He called out the bank, asking them where the activist is. According to him, the bank should come forward and disclose the activist's whereabouts. He noted that it was alleged that some policemen came to whisk him away. Stating further, Dkokopee questioned whether the bank was trying to cover its tracks or if they were allegedly attempting to cover up their crime.

Dkokopee added that the bank does not have the right to take anyone's money and warned that they don’t have the right to pick anyone.

Speaking further, the music star disclosed that all efforts to trace the activist, who was dragged for his dressing, have not yielded any results.

Verydarkman’s lawyers react to video

Also reacting to the development, Deji Adeyanju, VDM’s lawyer, tweeted about the sad news.

Fans react after VDM’s bestie, Dkokopee declared him missing. Photo credit@dkokopee

He noted that they were going to sue GTB and any other person responsible for what happened to the activist.

Fans react to Dkokopee’s video

Reacting to the viral video, fans of the social media activist, who loves calling out celebrities, started panicking.

They prayed for his safe return and blamed him for sharing his location.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Dkokopee's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Dkokopee said about the activist. Here are comments below:

@danifedi commented:

esther_comic h to touch VDM, i am sure there is more to this. But as usual, he will win them."

@esther_comic reacted:

"I hope they are real policemen. God please protect him and free him from the hands of the wicked ."

@kingmoore87 wrote:

bigbetty02 try nawa oo. If you enter trouble, you will know this country don spoil pass weytin most people dey think."

@bigbetty02 shared:

"I saw him 2 hours ago at Gtb bank. I even left him there because they where attending to him."

@amrichbaby wrote:

"God keep him safe abeg, very anyhow country."

@cacregistration_expertt stated:

"Wisdom is profitable to direct!!! You don't just disclose your location anyhow."

