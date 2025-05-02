Verydarkman's protege, Veryfairman, has broken his silence following the arrest of his senior colleague in Abuja

Veryfairman, who joined VDM's fight against social injustice, in a video sent a message to those behind the critic's arrest

VDM's protege also told Nigerians what the online critic needed as he remained in detention; the video has also stirred reactions

Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman's arrest by the security agency in Abuja has continued to trend on social media as some Nigerians, including the social media critic's protege Veryfairman, showed support for him.

In a video, Veryfairman reacted to Verydarkman's arrest as he sent a warning message to the people behind his senior colleague's arrest.

Veryfairman, who didn't share what he would do to those behind VDM's arrest, however, called on Nigerians to pray for the critic.

"People behind this act Let there be no single scratch on vdm. Free vdm! Nigerians 🇳🇬 all you owe vdm right now is prayers," Veryfairman said.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman in 2024 gave approval to his protege Veryfairman to join him in speaking for justice in the country.

In a viral video, Veryfairman was seen kneeling as VDM gifted him an amulet, which he wore on his neck.

VDM also warned his protege not to ever stand for injustice.

The video of Verydarkman's protege Veryfairman reacting to the critic's arrest in Abuja is below:

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that VDM's friend Dkokopee alleged the EFCC's involvement in the critic's arrest.

As of the time this report was published, the reason behind Verydarkman's arrest remains unknown.

Reactions as Veryfairman reacts to VDM's arrest

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many of the critic's fans and supporters. Read the comments below:

kayfas_trk said:

"Make dem touch am first them go hear am."

queenmum198 reacted:

"Chia the small God of the poor masses is missing, please God save him for us I know he is save where he is."

owelle_empire said:

"Even though I’m not really a fan of his, but this is an act of kidnapping. You can’t arrest him and cover his face, he’s neither a terrorist or a notorious wanted being. Nigeria 🇳🇬 is just a cajole country and VDM will come out stronger and continue his work."

eskon_godson reacted:

"Broooooooooo This thing no be prayer matter ooo... Stoppiiiittt.... TELL US SOMETHING ELSE."

smyl_drizzy wrote:

"People wey dey mad… make nothing shaa happen to VDM."

sp_kennel_of_jos said:

"Am giving them 24hr to release vdm or else the will hear from me."

VDM's lawyer to sue GTB, security agencies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Deji Adeyanju, Verydarkman's lawyer, reacted to his client's arrest.

Adeyanju, who condemned VDM's arrest, sent a bold message to GTBank and security agencies.

He added that he would take legal action if VDM was not released with immediate effect.

