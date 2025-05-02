Verydarkman's friend and singer Dkokopee, in a new video, shared an update about the critic's arrest and the EFCC's involvement

Dkokpee claimed the EFCC refused to release Verydarkman, also didn't provide any reason for his arrest

Verydarkman's friend also disclosed where the critic will be for the next forty-eight hours, stirring reactions

Martins Otse aka Verydarkman will be spending the weekends behind bars, according to a recent update by his friend and singer Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa, aka Dkokopee.

Recall that the social media critic was arrested on Friday, May 1 after he had previously shared a video of him at a bank with his mother where he had gone to complain the alleged deduction from his mother's salary account over a loan she never took.

Legit.ng reported that Dkokopee alleged the involvement of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in VDM's arrest.

Dkokopee questioned why the critic was not invited or taken into custody with a warrant.

Dkokopee shares more update on VDM

The singer claimed the EFCC refused to release VDM and also didn't give a reason for his arrest.

Dkokopee alleged that it looked like a conspiracy against the social media critic.

"Efcc has refused to release VDM , they have refused to tell us their offense! Why are you holding See park ?? What is his offense?" the singer asked.

The video of Dkokopee sharing update as EFCC detains VDM is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VDM's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, also confirmed the critic was in the EFCC's custody.

Reactions to Dkokopee's video on VDM's arrest

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens continued to drum support for Verydarkman online. Read the comments below:

goma__e said:

"See there mumu plan so that VDM must spend weekend for efcc."

king_cozzy_ reacted:

"He always comes out stronger !!! Ratels Oh Yeah !!! ???"

officialreadietfarm wrote:

"It seems lyk someone in the background, telling kokopee wot he shld be saying... I heard "and on Monday" wc he respected."

viks_vico wrote:

"Abeg weitin Dey sup? Just coming online to see different post about him. What did he do? And how is Gt bank involved?"

damilare_sam11 reacted:

"This is definitely a conspiracy allegedly, EFCC and GTB should be prosecuted allegedly."

ayomidekingsely1232024 wrote:

VDM once said you we learn in the hard way now who con learn in the hard way eh VDm."

watermelonshuga._ wrote:

"Arrest someone without a legal warrant or a cause, Is basically kidnapping."

iamfechi reacted:

"I think this is coming from that talk about the naira notes and E money arrest..I hope they don't detain him for long."

VDM's lawyer to sue GTB, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng that VDM's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, reacted to the critic's arrest.

The lawyer, speaking on behalf of his client, issued a message to GTBank and security agencies.

The lawyer revealed they would take legal action if VDM was not released with immediate effect.

