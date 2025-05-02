Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, in a new update, confirmed VDM was in the custody of the EFCC

The social media critic's lawyer also shared Verydarkman's reaction to his release, detailing his alleged treatment at GTB

Verydarkman's lawyer has now revealed they will be taking legal action against GTB for the inhumane treatment meted out to the critic

Deji Adeyanju, the legal represenative to Martins Otse aka Verydarkman has shared a new update about the critic's arrest in Abuja.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman was arrested at GTBank's premises in Abuja. The critic had visited the bank's branch alongside his mother over an alleged deduction from her salary account for a loan she never took.

VDM's lawyer has confirmed that the social media critic, who was arrested alongside a friend, was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adeyanju, revealed VDM refused to come out of the cell, inisiting he doesn't want to see anyone.

VDM's lawyer alleged that VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over five minutes to enable EFCC arrest him and his friend.

Adeyanju added that they would be taking legal action against GTB for inhumane treatment.

"VDM DETAINED AT EFCC: Our lawyers led by the Head of our firm @Marvin_Omorogbe just met VDM’s friend who was arrested together with him in EFCC custody. VDM refused to come out of the cell; that he won’t see anyone. VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over 5mins to enable EFCC arrest him and his friend. We will be taking legal actions against GTB for the inhumane treatment meted out to our client. We will issue a public statement soon," Deji Adeyanju said.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM's friend and singer Dkokopee alleged EFCC's involvement in the critic's arrest.

Reactions as VDM refuses to leave cell

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens, read the comments below:

ugo_himself said:

"This arrest is definitely illegal gtbank is a very bad bank for this You can't pick up someone illegally like this in a working country I don't even want to talk about efcc verydarkman always tell Nigeria what they are They are good at oppressing the poor."

Danimoe6 reacted:

"Why would VDM not want to see his lawyers, that guy self Nwa ka Nwa 🦅

_obidii wrote:

"Nawa. Why you they invite him if there’s an issue??"

SenNenadNews said:

"VDM should slow down Every case is not resolved by fight. Whatever case his mother has, VDM has no right to interfere but can seek legal redress if not satisfy."

sisii_edo reacted:

"This time VDM is suing and requesting billions too."

Veryfairman reacts to Verydarkman's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM's protege, Veryfairman, reacted to his arrest.

Veryfairman sent a message to the people behind the critic's arrest.

He also called on Nigerians to pray for Verydarkman, sparking reactions.

