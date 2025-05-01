Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss had the attention of many online as he spoke about his marriage to Ghanaian wife Marie Wiseborn

The lyrical evangelist who is barely one year into his martial journey opened up on how the mother of his child compliments him

During a recent media chat with Chude Jideonwo, the musician gave an account of how his home has been having his wife beside him, triggering reactions online

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has opened up about his marriage to Ghanaian wife Marie Wiseborn a year after their lavish wedding ceremony.

In a viral video, the gospel singer declared that his wife was "his person" and a woman who has it all.

During a recent interview with media executive Chude Jideonwo as part of the latter's Live Talk Concert on April 27, Moses Bliss said:

"I'm so grateful for who I married. I don't think I'm there yet to start giving lessons. We're just one year in. Maybe when we get to five years or six years, I can do that. I married an amazing woman. I feel like paying her bride price every one week."

The couple, who were married in Accra and Nigeria, have kept most of their marriage private.

Moses Bliss stated that marrying his Ghanaian wife had opened his eyes to new realities in life.

"You know how somebody is your person. Somebody is designed just for you. I thought that when you enter marriage, whatever you get is what you got. I never knew you could actually be in something where you're so happy and comfortable with who you're with. This is a personal gift from God and I just want to marry her over and over again," Moses Bliss said.

"She means the world to me. She gives me absolute joy. She's one of the most intelligent women on the face of the earth. I've never seen somebody have it all. She has it all and I think the world hasn't even seen anything yet. She's a woman of God and a full package blessing," he added.

The Doing of the Lord hitmaker and his wife Marie welcomed their fist child a baby boy on January 10, 2025.

He announced the good news on social media, posting pregnant photographs of his beloved wife donning lovey attire while flaunting her baby belly.

Netizens react to Moses Bliss’ remarks

intimatesbykoko said:

"Love is so easy with the right person! Sister hauwa I feel you."

sarah_adebambo wrote:

"Someone put 'Woman of God Full Package Blessing' on a T Shirt."

sharonchiomaa said:

"Hauwa just Dey remember all the shege she see for Kabiru hand."

rettalamour wrote:

"This is how to speak of your wife. not “you’re not the beautiful or the most intelligent."

michel_cute26 said:

:"So none of una wan put heads together find me better lover boy?"

curvybarby wrote:

"Not me thinking hauwa will say “ ehen ehn and so forking what 🙄😒, boda Moses we have hear chute next questions."

ngee_debbie said:

"If he doesn't gosh over you like this. Pls don't settle."

queen.love.33449 wrote:

"How much is a original husband? I want buy two, one for and one for my friend @gifted_empires."

