A video of a Nigerian lady lamenting over her saddening experience with a former partner has gotten netizens emotional.

The lady opened up about her unenviable relationship with a popular gospel artist that ended in heartbreak.

Lady regrets spending a lot on relationship

The video was shared by @mobo_lina on TikTok who poured out her emotions, detailing the financial strain she endured during the relationship.

According to her account, she had invested a great amount in the relationship, including part payment for a house that he said they should rent together.

The breakup left her in pain, and she now finds herself struggling to recoup her losses and get back everything from him.

In a video, she expressed her frustration and sadness, questioning the fairness of the situation and seeking advice from her online followers.

In her words:

"My life is so private that my family did not know that I dated a popular gospel artiste for 6 months, we were already planning our life and I already sent N300k part payment for the house we wanted to rent only for us to break up and now I need my money back and I can't get it.

"Imagine spending a lot on relationship and birthday surprise and he didn't even buy me pantss even if na pads. Even God is angry at the level of my mumu. Abi I should post all the debit alert as proof. Abi make I calculate all the money I have spent and ask him to pay me back. Sheyb we are not dating again. He never returns money never ever. That’s where it starts from light to baby borrow me money, loving the wrong person na scamm."

Reactions as lady laments over past relationship

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Allen said:

"One thing I can never do because of love is to contribute money with a man to rent house if he can’t pay the rent alone then he’s not ready to get married."

@elizabethekpenyon said:

"I am so stingy with my money. Once a man start asking me for money, I don end the relationship. I fit buy u drink/food but anything related to "pls borrow me money" I don japa."

@prezila said:

"I collected my money from one werey wen he was seeing someone else, that one too sings he church, I threaten to use my soldier friend to come for my money or report him in church, omo since then i just pack that gender matter one side, you will be fine but get your money back, don’t meet him alone o."

@Mercy said:

"Girl collect your money in full oo. I borrow man money e no gree give him na once I involve police I collect my fullll money and extra!!!"

@route371 said:

'My ex way dey always come bail me of police station like one call away even still owing her like 200k plus. I know you married now RACHEL God bless you always I gat you 4lf."

@Bscent and more said:

"One thing I love about me is that I always give what you give back you spend on me I retaliate back."

@Ugonna added:

"I once dated a popular actor. Nne those people are broke always asking me to loan him money. The good thing is that he usually pays back though. He never bought anything for me and when we broke up I made sure I collected all that I gifted him (designer clothes and bags) and I dashed it to people. I cooked like mad. Every weekend when I visit him I would cook food that would last him the whole week. You see all these celebrities, they make it seem like they are doing you a favour by dating you."

Lady visits ex-boyfriend's house to take back gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Port Harcourt-based lady showed netizens how she dealt with her former boyfriend who threatened her with her private videos.

The daring lady showed up at his abode with police officers and took back PS5 and three other things she got him when the going was good.

