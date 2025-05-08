A woman has shared pictures of comedian Deeone's wedding, she also called out his wife and mother

The social media user lamented about the comedian's attitude and urged his mother to call him to order

Fans were surprised to see that the reality star was married and joined the woman in criticizing him and his family

A social media woman has called out comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, his mother and wife over the way he has been dragging social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM.

The reality star has been at VDM's neck, calling him out at every given provocation. He recently reacted to the video of the activist's release and sent a warning to his fans, known as Ratels.

Woman warns Deeone, wife to stop making videos about VDM. Photo credit@daveblogger

Source: Instagram

In a video making the round, she asked Deeone's mother to call his son to order. She first asked if the elderly woman didn't see all Deeone has been doing to VDM.

She noted that he has been dragging him for two years none stop and still continued despite the fact that VDM was going through a lot in recent times.

The woman also asked Deeone's mother how she would feel if it was her son that was being dragged unnecessarily.

Woman shares details about Deeone's wedding

Woman sends message to Deeone's family over video about VDM. Photo credit@comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

In her video collage, the woman shared several pictures of comedian Deeone and his wife as they were getting married.

She noted that the comedian has been married since 2018 and claimed that he has been behaving like a kid.

The woman asked the funny man's wife to also put him in order.

Recall that Deeone once supported VDM and told his fans to have pity on him after his NGO's fund was allegedly missing.

See the post here:

Reactions trail woman's post

Nigerians reacted after seeing the wedding pictures of comedian Deeone and his wife. Here are comments below:

@verified_armani commented:

"Na to sure say the wife still dey with am because he the behave like who no get that thing."

@xceljerryph stated:

"Have you ever seen a man who does not have sense get married to a woman that has sense? No be everything they go tell u."

@maycaarey_nationz reacted:

"Maybe him wife na mumu like am na why None them dey advise eachothers , werey boy."

@thrill_essential shared:

"Fear Nigerians oo even if na ur birth picture u no get again dem fit help u find am."

@chasetherabba wrote:

"Abeg find this him wife account. "

@0xnuel_ shared:

"comediandeeone abeg nah your mama we go de drag now.We no go drag you again. Maybe she go fit call you to order."

Deeone reacts to Veekee James's video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Deeone was not pleased with a video made by fashion designer Veekee James.

In the said clip, Veekee James was sharing her two cents about marriage. Reacting to the clip, Deeone asked if she had been married for ten years that she was belittling singles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng