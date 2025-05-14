A Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing video of her boyfriend who registered in a secondary school to write his WASSCE

According to the young lady, she told her man that if he doesn't go to school, her Igbo father will not let him marry her

The lovestruck man immediately decided to go back to school in order to become educated and get married to the love of his life

A Nigerian man recently took drastic measures to win the heart of his girlfriend whom he loves so much.

The lady's father, a staunch adherent to traditional values, had reportedly made it clear that his daughter's partner would need to meet certain educational standards before marriage could be considered.

Love inspires man to go back to school after girlfriend gave him condition for marriage. Photo credit: @stargirlchi1/TikTok.

Lady shows off her man in secondary school

The video, shared by @stargirlchi1 on TikTok, captured the boyfriend's zeal as he donned a secondary school uniform and attended classes to sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the lady, she had informed her partner of her father's expectations, causing him to take immediate action.

The boyfriend's decision to further his education was reportedly driven by his desire to marry the woman.

His determination was confirmed in the video, where he was seen attending classes alongside other students.

While posting the video, his proud girlfriend appreciated the lengths to which her partner would go to meet her family's requirements.

She said:

"I told my man that if he doesn't go to school, my Igbo dad won't let him marry me. And he sent me this. Wish you luck in your exams babe. Momma is very proud of you. Na waec he go write paper."

Man returns to secondary school after girlfriend said her father wants educated in-law. Photo credit: @stargirlchi1/TikTok.

Reactions as man returns to school

The couple's story has garnered significant attention on TikTok, with many praising the boyfriend's commitment to his goals and his partner.

The lady's father, who is of Igbo descent, had apparently set a high bar for his daughter's future husband, but the boyfriend was willing to rise to the challenge.

@Edutex poundz said:

"Respect to the guy, but putting him out to the Internet wasn't needed honestly. But, enjoy."

@Chichi asked:

"Why I see sec sch uniform?"

@ExploreWithSally said:

"And now this is a green flag. He loves you so much and he is willing to grow if that what it takes. But then sooner or later he will realise you made him take this bold step not just for you but for his benefit also and for your future kids (if you want any). He will understand how much you love him and want to see him succeed. I love you girl for this. Big hugs and kisses."

@Prettiest said:

"Mine actually did and he’s in 100l now,while I’m a graduate who has even served. So proud of him."

@Uceeybabe said:

"This is the cutest thing I’ve come across today. I wish him succeed throughout his academic journey."

@Diamond commented:

"Marry him oooooh, I repeat marry him and don’t forget to send me an invite to your wedding."

@Γαβριήλ Χρήστος said:

"Lol. I love you, I will change for you but not on the ground of proposing marriage."

@Becca added:

"God when you were sharing intentional men why did you skip me."

Watch the video here:

