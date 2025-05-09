Fuji singer Ayinla Kollington has opened up about his marriage to Waka queen Salawa Abeni in a recent interview

In the video, he briefly explained the reasons their marriage ended and claimed that she had three children for him

His comments about her sparked mixed reactions among fans of the Fuji artist, who shared their thoughts on his interview

Veteran Fuji artist Ayinla Kollington has shared some details about his failed marriage to his ex-wife, Waka queen Salawa Abeni.

The music star was a guest on Teju Babyface’s show, where he opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife.

Ayinla Kollington opens up about children he had with Salawa Abeni. Photo credit@gen.ayinlakollington/@officialsalawaabeni

Source: Instagram

According to him, Salawa Abeni is still his wife, despite the fact that they are now separated and that she has moved on and remarried.

The Ijo Yoyo crooner added that Salawa will remain his wife until the end of time, claiming that she is simply being “borrowed” by her new husband's family.

Ayinla Kollington's fans react to what he said about Salawa Abeni. Photo credit@gen.kollingtoayinla

Source: Instagram

Speaking about his marriage to the woman who turned 60 a few years ago, he stated that Salawa had three children for him.

Kollington, who had a clash with a colleague, also mentioned that he cannot blame Salawa for the breakdown of their marriage.

He explained:

"That is how God wanted it. She had three kids for me. She is still my wife till the end of time. What made her leave me? I don't blame her. She is a celebrity too, a famous musician. Women's understanding is limited. They are just borrowing her; she is still my life. She didn’t give birth for her new husband."

What fans said about Kollington's video

Reactions have trailed what Kollington said about Salawa during his interview. Here are comments below:

@ola_entertainmenttv_uae_ commented:

"So we wey marry single mother now, na borrow we borrow them."

@convenant_child11 reacted:

"Baba she remain your ex wife, she has moved on since and now with a new husband is not by children."

@flavorsabioye wrote:

"This man pls go and sit down she's not your wife but your baby mama ,o bimo ko bimo fun,the man is her husband to spend her old age with, you go and marry to have woman that we take care of you at you old age."

@flavorsabioye shared:

"Is she the only one you married? You don't know her worth when she's with you."

@ejiiree stated:

"Baba Kolington still loves Alhaja Abeni Salewa so much."

@afolayan980 said:

"If the children were to be irresponsible he will not call her his wife wahala father."

@bukkiesteph shared:

"If you didn’t give her peace as she had 3 kids with you, and she finds peace with the man she has no child with; with due respect sir, she may never be yours again… even tho even tho."

Ayinla Kollington speaks about Fuji music

Legit.ng had earlier reported that K1 De Ultimate in the Agbaletu interview opened up the conversation about the actual owner of Fuji music.

The Mayegun of Yorubaland stated that he deserves to lay claim to the genre because he was solely responsible for registering the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

