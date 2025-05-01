Nigerian singer Davido has continued to spoil his wife, Chioma, with gifts on her 30th birthday celebration

After throwing a surprise birthday party for Chef Chi and gifting her a Mercedes-Benz, the 30BG boss also gave her a diamond bracelet

A video of the moment Davido presented the diamond bracelet to Chioma went viral, and it drew comments from Nigerians

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has gifted his wife, Chioma, a diamond bracelet on her 30th birthday.

On April 30, 2025, Chioma turned 30 and the 30bg boss organised a surprise birthday party for her with all her friends, family and loved ones in attendance. Another highlight from the event was when Davido presented his wife with a brand new Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

Davido gifts Chioma a diamond bracelet on her 30th birthday. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

However, when many fans thought that was all, Davido was just getting started. To further show his appreciation for Chioma, the 30BG boss and Grammy-nominated musician presented his woman with a diamond bracelet.

It is a common saying that diamonds are girls’ best friends, and Davido made sure to see his woman smile with the additional gift he gave her on her milestone age. The sweet moment the gift was presented to Chioma was captured on video.

The twin mum was all smiles as Davido tried to clasp the hook of the diamond bracelet around her wrist. The video is below:

Reactions as Davido gifts Chioma diamond bracelet

Davido’s diamond bracelet gift to Chioma after buying her a Mercedes-Benz on her 30th birthday left many fans in awe.

A number of them gushed over the way the music star spoils his wife, while others praised Chioma for not leaving him over the scandals that rocked their relationship.

Davido goes all out to make Chioma smile on her 30th birthday. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Onome_jessi said:

“Taurus women 😍😍😍 Chioma Dey enjoy Sha ❤️❤️a blessed woman.”

Anthonianwankwoala said:

“Enjoy young woman Davido is your God’s gift husband forever you are blessed in Jesus name amen 🙏🙇❤️.”

Johnjoy295 said:

“He too love this woman ❤️.”

Chii_nonyee said:

“Awwwm, When you see a man in love you will know 😁... Love it for them 😍.”

Ifeanyichukwu_angel said:

“Chioma don dey used to gifts 😩🥹Omo! She just knows that it keeps coming back to back!”

Cherrythriftshop said:

“Marry a kind n generous man ooh . So happy for them 😍.”

Shes__precious__ said:

“Love is sweet o 😍 when money enter love it’s sweeter 😍.”

Shortstay_haven said:

“She deserves it all 😍.”

Peppycharles said:

“Nawaoooo money and love na 5&6.....❤️.”

L.tobiloba said:

“Choosing an intentional partner, like David, is a gift you'll appreciate endlessly. His capacity for love is evident. He's fortunate to have an undramatic wife by his side.”

Kingzaram1 said:

“Thank you, Davido, for loving Chioma the way you do. You’ve shown the world what it means to love intentionally — with respect, pride, and purpose. The positive energy you give her, the way you support and uplift her, it doesn’t go unnoticed. May your love continue to grow stronger. You’re setting a beautiful example. @davido.”

Kweenroyals wrote:

“No be every kind of man dem dey leave abeg, leave Davido at your own risk abeg.”

Davido exposes Chioma's private body part online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido came under fire for exposing Chioma's body part online.

The 30bg boss shared a video of Chef Chi in the bedroom on her birthday, and the 'points' on her chest were visible.

The viral clip triggered many netizens, and they called out the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng