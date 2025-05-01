More videos have emerged of happenstances at Chioma Adeleke's 30th birthday in Atlanta, which was planned by her husband

In one of the clips, the celebrant became very emotional after seeing the people who came to celebrate her

At some points, Davido was seen drumming when they got to the venue of the birthday celebration

Chioma, David Adeleke's wife, couldn't hide her emotions after she was surprised at her 30th birthday ceremony.

The mother of two had clocked 30 years on April 30th and her husband planned a surprise birthday party for her, which was attended by their friends and Davido's aides.

Davido warms up Chioma's birthday party with his skill. Photo credit@davido

In one of the clips, the music star was seen drumming for his beautiful wife after they got to the venue of the birthday party.

His wife was so engrossed in the conversation she was having with some guests that were with her.

Chioma becomes emotional at her 30th birthday

In another video, when Chioma walked into the hall of her 30th birthday, she became emotional when she saw a lady. She went to hug her and greeted some other people.

The Awuke crooner's wife hugged Soso Soberekon when she sighted him. They chatted for a few minutes after the couple had settled down in their seats.

Davido display new skill during his wife, Chioma's birthday party. Photo credit@davido

Davido and Israel brag about singer's album

Another recording captured the moment that Davido was dressing up for his wife's 30th birthday.

The superstar later called the attention of Isreal, one of his loyal aides, and they started hyping his 5ive album, which he recently released.

Recall that Davido has been sighted at different times showing love to his wife publicly. A few months ago, he was seen making stew for her at home.

See the videos here:

Reactions trail videos from Chioma's birthday

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to videos from Chioma's birthday. Here are some comments below:

@real__victoria_braide commented:

"Someone can’t come online bcoz they might just faint, love lives here."

@mhiz_adaora reacted:

"The way Davido loves Chioma eh omo ."

@ilovedaivy_ wrote:

"Love don finish my idolo he don splash millions on him babe."

@chakamoola said:

"Soso say make make Davido shift make he snap with them."

@perfect_looks_m shared:

"Odogwu please, we already know how it will end, chi will enjoy till she die. Peace be onto this home."

@diaryofatripletmum stated:

"Happiness wan finish Chef Chi. See as Davido just dey fine."

@ilovedaivy_ reacted:

"Abeg look truth and talk truth there’s nothing to hate about this guy ."

@amanda___zhnick00 commented

"Jada go dae toilet they observe online cuz if she dae parlor dae observe Wizzy fit comot person teeth."

Davido appreciates God ahead of birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had made a post ahead of his birthday expressing his appreciation to God for his life and all the experiences he has had.

In it, he noted that he was happy to be alive, and he looked forward to the big 32 taking place on Friday in grand style.

He also shared what he has passed through and what his fans have been telling him to do about the situation.

