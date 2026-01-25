A young man has grabbed attention on social media as he spoke about a popular Nigerian singer after his death

He spoke about Afeez Adeshina, known widely as Destiny boy, and shared details of their dealings together before his death

The young man talked about the time he spent with Destiny boy and how the singer behaved before his death

The bouncer of Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has spoken out days after his death, sharing insights about the true character of the late Fuji musician.

Recall that on January 18, Legit.ng published a story confirming the death of the singer.

Young man defends Destiny Boy

Days after his death, his mother gave an interview explaining that the singer died in a hospital and shared details surrounding his illness.

Friends and relatives of the singer have also reacted to his passing: amid this, Destiny Boy’s bouncer made a statement about the behavior of the late artist.

In a video shared by @olhaofficialspage1, the bouncer is seen speaking about the character of Destiny Boy.

He said:

"The death of Destiny Boy pained everyone. Destiny Boy is a good child and a good person to everyone. We go around and work together. We know him inside out. The things people are saying are not exactly as it is, there’s nothing like that."

He also dismissed rumours that the late singer was a drunkard or involved in bad acts.

He continued:

"Since I started following him, when we are done with shows, we sleep on the same bed. I’ve never seen him with a cigarette, not even hard drugs. What has happened, there’s nothing we can do to God about it: He understands everything."

"He's someone who is well-doing and does well for us that follow him. Anywhere we go, people want to get close to him. Even upcoming artists, the crowd is always much."

Reactions as man speaks about Destiny Boy

💙Habeebat noted:

"Very playful guy ,and always on smile,"

shitta man stressed:

"Soo you’re going back to your morning work be that."

De Real Mãñdęlä said:

"Abi na only me see that guy wey Dey raise bottle for back there."

Watch the video below

