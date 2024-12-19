Nigerians recently remembered the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after a video of her little daughter surfaced on the internet

In the video that has gone viral, the young girl was seen handling the mic effortlessly as she led a worship session

Following that, fans and netizens took a moment to compare her voice to the late singer's while applauding her

A video of the late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu's daughter has gone viral, sparking a frenzy online.

In the video, the young girl is seen singing worship songs, her high-pitched voice captivating viewers.

Fans and netizens were amazed by how effortlessly she hit the high notes, wondering how she managed to do so without straining her vocal cords.

The viral clip was shared by popular celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut.

Fans react to the video of Osinachi's daughter

prince_walz147:

"Lion no Dey born goat. Bless her. Her mother spirit is upon her."

theculinarytrader:

"Jeez. She sounds like her mum and I get same chills from her."

arashowpartiessandevents:

"I’m crying …my fear is to leave my kids …God will announce you to GREATNESS..you’ll be GREATER than your mother."

gee_trophy:

"Glory to Jesus.. She gave birth to herself."

ifeomamaryjane:

"Chai, very emotional, God please let what stoped her not stop her, where others go and fail she will go and succeed."

ceoangelablessed:

"This made me cry. God bless you child of grace and may your mothers soul rest in peace."

ucheelendu:

"This baby sent shivers through my body with her ministration. God will use her mightily."

dr_success_john:

"Oh my God,she transferred the gift to her daughter."

shopevrytin1:

"Chai😢 lion no dey born goat🙌 May God guide her path till the very end."

eduhandsome:

"Let her focus on going to school and getting educated. What’s all this."

callme_gozie:

"Let her sing, put her in a choir, but take her to school too… I no want Dey hear riveth, instead of Liveth."

Police submits autopsy report carried out on Osinachi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had submitted its autopsy report on the body of late gospel singer Osinachi.

The National Hospital, Abuja, which carried out the post-mortem, had sent its findings to the police.

The spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command Josephine Adeh also acknowledged receipt of the autopsy report in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

