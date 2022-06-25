The family of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu have been thrown into mourning again as they received her remains

Osinachi's corpse has arrived in her hometown in Amakpoke Umuaku community, Abia for burial

Meanwhile, the late singer who died on Friday, April 8, 2022, was reported to have suffered domestic violence prior to her death

About two months after her demise, the remains of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu have arrived for interment in Abia state, The Nation reports.

The singer’s body was received in her hometown in Amakpoke Umuaku community, Abia around 12:00pm.

It was reported that Osinachi, who sang the popular song ‘Ekwueme’ died on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Prior to the final internment on Saturday, a night of worship was held in Abuja on Thursday, June 23 while a Night of Prayer was also held in Isochi, Umunoci in Abia state yesterday, June 24.

Her family members accused the late singer’s husband Peter Nwachukwu of domestic violence, leading to her death.

Nwachukwu is facing trial over the charges.

