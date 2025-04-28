Peter Nwachukwu, widower of late gospel sensation Osinachi Nwachukwu, has been sentenced to death by hanging

On Monday, April 28, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja's Wuse Zone 2 condemned Peter Nwachukwu, the widower of the late gospel singer Osinachi, to death by hanging.

Mr Nwachukwu was found guilty of culpable murder, with the court determining that he caused the death of the deceased (his wife) on April 8, 2022.

The judge ruled that the prosecution met the standard of proof imposed by the law and thus found the defendant guilty.

On June 3, 2022, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF) charged Mr Nwachukwu with 23 counts, including culpable murder, which is punishable by death.

Additional charges include criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, criminal intimidation of minors, and marital abuse.

During the trial, the prosecution called 17 witnesses, including two children of the late Osinachi, who testified as the fourth and fifth prosecution witnesses.

The prosecution also submitted 25 documents as evidence to the court. The defendant testified in his own defence, summoned four additional witnesses, and presented four exhibits.

Reginald Nwali, the defence counsel, begged with the court to be lenient in his "allocutus" (plea for mercy) just before his sentencing hearing.

However, prosecuting attorney Aderonke Imala urged the court to enforce the law as prescribed. The judge then condemned Nwachukwu to death by hanging on Count 1, and to two years in jail on Counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18.

Yewande Gbola-Awopetun, Head of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice, filed the case with charge number CR/199/2022 before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on May 20, 2022, Premium Times reports.

The Attorney-General of the Federation charged him in accordance with sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Mr Nwachukwu was charged with culpable murder under Section 221 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by death. The federal government claimed that the defendant violated the deceased's liberty by restricting her movement and shutting her up in the residence.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Osinachi died on April 8, and several of her colleagues accused her husband of exposing her to domestic violence, which caused her death.

The 42-year-old vocalist was the lead singer for the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

The singer rose to prominence with the smash single "Ekwueme," which she performed alongside Prospa Ochimana.

The singer was previously rumoured to have died of throat cancer. Still, shortly after the news of her death went viral, her family and friends lamented that her union with Peter Nwachukwu was a violent one.

Mr Nwachukwu was arrested by the police in Abuja on 11 April 2022, after Osinachi’s younger brother reported a case agaisnt him.

Late singer Osinachi’s husband ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sweetmango_123 said:

"The children lost both parents. The children need our prayers and supports. It is well."

jimraphofficial said:

"Justice at last."

ambchimezieisaac said:

"He really deserves this punishment,while he rust in hell fire 🔥 🙌."

idorenyin30 wrote:

"Who will sign the death warrant."

mcconfessofficial said:

"Sane Nigerian court that couldn’t see what killed mohbad 😂."

leeton_capital said:

"Watin him do."

michaelshoulders said:

"I hope other people both men and women will learn the right lessons from this horrible story😢."

