Nigerian singer Shallipopi has blown hot on social media over what happened on stage at the just-concluded Headies 2025 Awards

Shallipopi expressed his displeasure online after he was announced as the winner of the Best Rap Single award and got a handshake

Many Nigerians reacted to the situation after the video went viral online, as they dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama aka Shallipopi has called out the Headies Awards organisers after the just-concluded show.

On April 27, 2025, the Headies 2025 Awards which was tagged Back to Base, took place in Lagos and many top celebrities graced the occasion including 2baba’s ex-wife Annie Macauley, Regina Daniels, Davido, and more.

Nigerians react as Shallipopi collects handshake instead of award plaque at Headies 2025. Photos: @plutomaniapopi / X, Headies Live.

Source: Twitter

Shallipopi was also in attendance and the music star won the Best Rap Single Award. However, after he got on stage to collect his award, he was given just a handshake while the popular Headies plaque was nowhere to be seen.

Despite this, Shallipopi accepted the handshake and went on to give a speech to his fans present at the event.

See the video below:

Shortly after the video of Shallipopi accepting a handshake instead of an award plaque at the 2025 Headies went viral, the Laho crooner took to his X page to blow hot.

In a series of tweets, Shallipopi vowed never to attend another Headies Award. He also added that he did not want the award because he is not a rapper.

In his words:

“The next one if una see me make I bend.”

“I nor go even lie for una sef, I nor want that award give the real rappers wey dey the category, me Shallipopi I nor be rapper.”

See the tweets below:

Reactions as Shallipopi blows hot over Headies 2025 award

Shallipopi’s reaction to not receiving a plaque at the 2025 Headies triggered a series of comments from netizens.

Ola told Shallipopi to be happy he got a handshake at least:

Abazz encouraged Shallipopi to push for a Grammy award instead:

Read more comments from Instagram users below:

Rimaowens01 said:

“How will they shake a whole Pluto presido😂the audacity.”

Muyii__gram said:

“Plaque finish ke😂.”

Standard__77 wrote:

“Na dead award...headies na dead award..na only obo fit revive am na why dem go beg am to come.”

Lasgee_oreofe said:

“Let’s stick to our own they said, but seems our own aren’t serious.”

C.h.i.o.m.a___ said:

“Headies na wa for una o.”

Charlesshadrackjideofor said:

“Deep down his heart,he wants it.”

Oloye_king said:

“Since Olamide swear for them, that award never remain the same.”

Globalfashionpage said:

“Let’s not lie sha 😂😂😂na Odumo suppose win this award 🥇 😂😂na Shalli suppose win that next rated 😂😂Abeg I confuse joor Wetin know sef 😂.”

Heisluis_ said:

“How do you compensate an artist with a handshake,the industry is wild 😂.”

Jayywealth wrote:

“Omg he won and no plaque except handsHake . This is embarrassing.”

Mercy Chinwo wins Headies 2025 award

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that the gospel music industry was not left out of the 17th Headies Awards with Mercy Chinwo also winning big.

Mercy earned a Headies Awards nomination in the Best Inspirational Single of the Year alongside colleagues like Dunsin Oyekan, Lawrence Oyor and Tope Alabi.

Dunsin Oyekan and Lawrence Oyor were both nominated for their collaboration on Worthy of My Praise. Tope Alabi and Gaise Baba earned a spot with their song, Particularly, and Mercy Chinwo, who emerged as the winner, made it to the list with her hit song, You Do This One.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng