Nigerian singer Davido is making headlines over actresses Regina Daniels and Uche Montana’s Big 3 musicians

At the recently held Headies 2025 Awards, the actresses were asked to name their Big 3 musicians, and their responses startled many

Regina Daniels and Uche Montana’s reply to the question became a trending topic with 30BG fans dropping their hot takes

Nollywood actresses Regina Daniels and Uche Montana are trending over their reply to a question about their Big 3 musicians at the Headies 2025 Awards.

During the award ceremony, which took place on April 27, 2025, in Lagos. Media personality The Lagos Paparazzi met with the movie stars on the red carpet and asked them a series of questions, including who their Big 3 musicians are.

It is no news that in the Nigerian entertainment space, the Big 3 topic is one that dominates, with many people naming Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy as the top three musicians leading in the industry.

Davido's fans react to Regina Daniels and Uche Montana's Big 3 list. Photos: @thelagospaparazzi, @davido, @uchemontana

Source: Instagram

However, many people were in for a surprise when Regina Daniels and Uche Montana answered the question without naming one of the top musicians as part of their Big 3.

According to Regina Daniels, her big 3 Nigerian musicians are Tekno, Wizkid and Burna Boy. See the video below:

On the other hand, Uche Montana said her Big 3 Nigerian musicians are Wizkid, Burna Boy and Shallipopi. When she was asked who she would pick as the fourth person if she had the choice, she said she didn’t know but maybe Davido.

See the clip below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels, Uche Montana name their Big 3

Regina Daniels and Uche Montana’s response to the Big 3 question raised mixed reactions from Nigerians particularly Davido’s 30BG fans after the video went viral. Some of them tackled the actress’ taste in music:

Davido's fans speak on Regina Daniels and Uche Montana's Big 3 list. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Omoniadeorieni said:

“Her favs, not yours ooo..No be everybody go like who you like so e rest…”

Vreezyn said:

“Shallipopi in BIG 3 😂😂😂😂 uche wetin u smoke before going to this award?”

Khay_torah said:

“Techno was sure to be mine, if not for his illness that cause him to stop singing. Currently don’t even have a fave 😂. I just vibe to all, burna boy is a close one tho.”

Nofaceballer said:

“This means she have a good taste in music. She just so happens to like her man from nursing home.”

Oluwatoyin.ogundipe.35 said:

“Not everyone would love Davido. It doesn't take away from his greatness. Is it everyone that loves the ones mentioned?”

Man_afrique01 said:

“What’s there to beef? That’s her personal reference.”

Panther_el said:

“30 bingos go Dey cry now ooo.”

Mada_mroyal said:

“Davido doesn’t have to be everyone’s fave. Y’all should sleep abeg as if he even know una papa.”

Kingdominspirer wrote:

“Davido fans are massive. We are already too many abeg we don’t want overused people.”

Purplecus_ said:

“She mentioned her Favs, Davido doesn't have to be everyone's Fav.”

Rukkynaughty_2 said:

“See comment 😂it’s not by force to like it favorite now shuuuuuu😂😂😂😂.”

Charles.homeboy said:

“We no want love from person wey marry her Grandpa.”

Djfame1 said:

“Their opinion and their choice. We all have ours and ours doesn't supersede theirs.”

Davido presents Odumodu's award at Headies 2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's move at the recently held Headies 2025 Awards amused many netizens.

One of the moments that caught the attention of social media users was when Davido was asked to present the Next Rated Award category to Odumodu Blvck.

As Odumodu walked to the stage with his team and his beautiful mother, Davido made a dramatic display where he ignored Odumodu and presented the award to his mum by bowing before her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng