A Nigerian man, Kunle Oladipupo, shared what he noticed about Juma Jux’s performance at the just-concluded Headies awards.

The awards, which took place in Lagos on Sunday night, featured a performance from Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, who recently married Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo.

On his Facebook page, Kunle shared a video of the performance and shared how it made the event more lively.

He said:

“Last night, Juma Jux delivered a performance that was nothing short of electrifying. In an event marred by delays and technical glitches, his stage presence was a breath of fresh air.”

He shared how the performance changed his mind towards the event and its organisers.

His words:

“I had half a mind to compose some well-versed Ibadan e-curses, spiced with Ilorin dialect, directed at Ayo Animashaun and the entire Headies crew for making me waste over 10 litres of petrol and sacrificing my sleep.

“But then came Juma Jux’s performance, which was a saving grace. You could feel the audience’s energy shift, and it’s evident that Nigerians have embraced him. His connection with the crowd was palpable, and I believe they’ll rally behind his music.”

Man faults Mohbad’s Headies award win

Kunle also slammed the organisers for giving street hop artist award to late singer, Promise Aloba aka Mohbad, for his song, “Ask About Me”.

He said:

“While it’s commendable that Mohbad was posthumously honored but I feel awarding his 2021-22 track “Ask About Me” the Best Street-Hop Artiste ahead of songs like Seyi Vibez’s 2024 hit “Different Pattern” raises eyebrows. The eligibility period for the awards was supposed to be from April 2023 to July 2024, making Mohbad’s track ineligible.

“And as for NextRated. Una mess up gan. Egbon Ayo, e Kai now. Odumodublvck don dey the game for over four years, get plenty projects, and don feature with big names like Davido. How him come be Next Rated?”

Reactions trail man’s observation about Headies

Toyyeb Olatunde Versatile said:

"You mean there was Headies Award last night and I never knew or heard anything about it. Ayo Animasaun and his crew got it wrong from the day they decided to take it out of Lagos."

Abiodun Olujide said:

"Headies without the usual pomp’s."

Man speaks on Juma Jux career after marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the United States of America shared how marrying Priscilla Ojo was good business for her husband, Juma Jux.

He also shared his opinion on the lavish wedding, stating that it was all the idea of the bride and her actress mother, Iyabo Ojo.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s celebrity wedding to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, got the internet buzzing.

