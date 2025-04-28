Influencer Daniel Regha has questioned the decision to award Tanzanian singer Juma Jux Best East African Artiste at the Headies

Regha suggested that Diamond Platnumz had more viral and trendy songs in the year under review compared to Jux

He hinted that the buzz from Jux’s recent wedding to actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter may have influenced the award outcome

Popular social media critic, Daniel Regha, has sparked fresh controversy online after questioning the Headies Awards’ decision to crown Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, as the Best East African Artiste.

The Tanzanian singer recently wedded his heartthrob, Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, in a lavish ceremony in Lagos.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page, Regha expressed his doubts over the basis for Jux’s win at the just-concluded 17th Headies Awards ceremony held in Lagos.

He tweeted,

"So Juma Jux won the Best East African Artiste at The Headies cos of the wedding buzz or what exactly? Cos if I am not mistaken, Diamond Platnumz had more trendy and viral music compared to Jux. No shades."

Daniel Regha has questioned the Headies for giving Juma Jux the Best East-African Artiste award. @DanielRegha/Twitter @juma_jux/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Regha hints at "wedding buzz" influencing award

Daniel Regha hinted that Juma Jux’s recent high-profile wedding may have played a role in influencing the voting pattern or judging process. Although he clarified that he was not trying to shade Jux, the influencer stressed that Diamond Platnumz had a bigger impact musically during the year in review.

His statement has reignited conversations around the credibility of the Headies Awards and how winners are sometimes determined.

See the tweet here:

Fans react to Regha’s comment

Shortly after Regha’s post, fans flooded the comments section with diverse opinions. Some agreed that Diamond Platnumz was the bigger name deserving of the award, while others defended Jux, noting that the award was based on public votes.

An Instagram user, @Neduzy, wrote:

"You just want to talk as usual. Which of Diamond Platnumz's or Juma Jux's song do you know?"

Another user, @SquadNavigators, argued that Jux’s popularity in East Africa played a major role:

"Yes, if that's what you want to reduce his musical prowess to. Besides, it was a voting category. He is a famous artist in East Africa."

Some commenters pointed out the unpredictability of award shows.

@freshitinx wrote:

"These things sometimes are not predictable. Anything can happen any moment."

Similarly, @itzchristunique noted:

"It's surprising too but I think it's through votes... All these awarding stuffs sometimes is shocking."

On the side of those supporting Regha’s criticism, @iamcazo said:

"You're absolutely right to question Juma Jux's win for Best East African Artiste at The Headies 2024, especially considering Diamond Platnumz's consistent dominance in the East African music scene."

Another fan, @Akinmolayan_01, went as far as questioning the credibility of the Headies:

"My brother, Headies Award has always been a political and biased award. Imagine Odumodublvck winning Next Rated over Shallipopi who featured him on the song that made people even notice him."

Fans react to Priscilla's baby bump

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that both Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla Ojo were an item at the 2025 Headies on Sunday.

The freshly baked couple caught the attention of many audience at, especially during the singer's performance.

However, what intrigued the fans more was the seeming baby bump on Priscilla. They can't just stop talking about it.

Source: Legit.ng