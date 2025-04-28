Fun videos from the 17th Headies Awards in Lagos have emerged online, with key figures in the music industry like Davido and Don Jazzy gracing the event

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, who won an award, warmed hearts with his live performance alongside his wife, Priscilla Ojo

Late Mohbad's family, Wunmi and Liam, were also present at the event, where they received an award on his behalf

The 17th edition of the Headies Awards, themed 'Back To Base,' took place in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, as the brightest stars in the music industry were celebrated.

The winners at the Headies 17th edition included Zerry DL, Odumodu Blvck, Late Mohbad, Davido, Tems, and Rema, among others.

The event was also star-studded, with prominent figures beyond the entertainment industry in attendance.

Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mavin label boss, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla Ojo, actresses Regina Daniels and Nancy Isime, reality star Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, were all spotted at the event.

Mohbad's family shines at 17th Headies award

The late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, won the Best Street-Hop Artist with “Ask About Me."

The award, which was presented by Regina Daniels, saw Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, son Liam and brother Audra receiving the plaque on his behalf.

Wunmi, in an emotional speech, appreciated the organisers, sharing how her son will one day find out how great his father was.

The video of Wunmi giving an acceptance speech at the Headies is below:

Below is the video of Juma Jux's live performance at the Headies that has seen Nigerians praising him:

Here is a video of Davido's arrival at the Headies:

Winners at the 17th Headies Awards

Rookie of the Year

Zerry DL — Winner

Taves

Kaestyle

Llona

Soundtrack of the Year

“Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack” – TCJ and Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack) — Winner

“Eledumare” – Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

“Lose to Gain” – Kaline (Breathe of Life)

“Kill Boro” – Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)

“Orisa” – Beriola (Orisa)

“Emotions” – Tiwa Savage and Asa (Water and Garri)

Best Recording of the Year

“Burning” – Tems — Winner

“Different Patterns” – Seyi Vibez

“Higher” – Burna Boy

“Last Heartbreak Song” – Ayra Starr and Giveon

“Billions” – Sarz and Lojay

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

“Billions” – Lojay — Winner

“Moving” – Omah Lay

“Gratitude” – Anendlessocean

“For You” – Johnny Drille

“Ke Na Ke So” – Timi Dakolo

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

“I’m Done” – Liya — Winner

“Last Song Heartbreak” – Ayra Starr

“Level” – Niniola

“Stranger” – Simi

“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade

Special Recognition Award Recipients

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Alex Okosi

Amaju Pinnick

Songwriter of the Year

“Vision” – Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma (Qing Madi) — Winner

“Stranger” – Simisola Kosoko (Simi)

“Can’t Breathe” – Michael Ajuma Attah (Llona)

“Family Meeting” – Emoseh Khamofu (Bloody Civilian)

“Stages of Life” – Fuayefika Maxwell (Wizard Chan)

Humanitarian Award Recipients

Temitola Adekunle Johnson

Michelle Mukoro (King Mitchy)

Producer of the Year

“OZEBA” – London — Winner

“Happiness” – Sarz

“Basquiat” – Magicsticks

“HEHEHE” – Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz and Klimperboy

“Different Patterns” – Dibs

Afrobeats Album of the Year

HEIS – Rema — Winner

Stubborn – Victony

Work of Art – Asake

The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr

Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn

Music Video of the Year

“EGWU” – Director Pink — Winner

“Charm” – Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludare

“Metaverse” – Jyde Ajala

“Like Ice Spice” – Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine

“Ojapiano” – Mattmax

“Showa” – TG Omori

“Na Money” – Dammy Twitch

Afrobeats Single of the Year

“Big Baller” – Flavour — Winner

“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)

“Twe Twe Remix” – Kizz Daniel

“Egwu” – Chike (feat. Mohbad)

“Remember” – Asake

“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)

Headies’ Viewers’ Choice

“Egwu” – Chike & Mohbad — Winner

“Big Baller” – Flavour

“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)

“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)

“Showa” – Kizz Daniel

“Different Pattern” – Seyi Vibez

“OZEBA” – Rema

“Love Me Jeje” – Tems

“Cast” – Shallipopi (feat. Odumodublvck)

“Dealer” – Ayo Maff (feat. Fireboy DML)

Headies Next Rated

Odumodublvck — Winner

Qing Madi

Shallipopi

Ayo Maff

Nasboi

Best Digital Artiste of the Year

Davido — Winner

Ayra Starr

Rema

Shallipopi

Tems

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Best East African Artiste of the Year

Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner

Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Azawi (Uganda)

Chiefpriest performs at Headies pre-event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest performed as part of the Nigerian stakeholders from the entertainment industry, who attended the Headies pre-event on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The nightlife star also got an opportunity to perform his hit song More Money at the event.

Mixed reactions, however, trailed his performance at the event.

