Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo also bagged an award at the 17th Headies Awards in the Best Inspirational Single of the Year category

Mercy Chinwo won the award ahead of colleagues like Dunsin Oyekan, Lawrence Oyor and Tope Alabi, who were also nominated in the same category

Amid the congratulatory messages from Mercy Chinwo's fans, some netizens chose to bring up her drama with Verydarkman

The gospel music industry was not left out of the 17th Headies Awards in Lagos on Sunday, April 27, as singer Mercy Chinwo bagged a plaque.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy earned a Headies Awards nomination in the Best Inspirational Single of the Year alongside colleagues like Dunsin Oyekan, Lawrence Oyor and Tope Alabi.

Dunsin Oyekan and Lawrence Oyor were both nominated for their collaboration on Worthy of My Praise. Tope Alabi and Gaise Baba earned a spot with their song, Particularly, and Mercy Chinwo, who emerged as the winner, made it to the list with her hit song, You Do This One.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that secular singers like late Mohbad, Davido, Juma Jux, Odumudu Blvck, and Rema, among others, also bagged awards at the 2025 Headies.

Reactions as Mercy Chinwo wins Headies award

While many fans of the singer congratulated her, others suggested that VDM, who attended the Headies Awards, should have received the award on her behalf.

Recall that VDM has repeatedly dragged Mercy over her disagreement with her former label boss and manager, Eezee Tee. It was so heated that the social media critic released a song dubbed Body of Christ to taunt the gospel singer.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

ebrislove said:

"Congratulations body of Christ."

pwinblogs reacted:

"VDM come congratulate her o."

succi_collections said:

"Congratulations to us body of Christ."

reeky____

"Vdm de there mske he collect am for her if she no de."

_yung_fizzy said:

"What happened to BBO please, lol you guy's must be kidding."

joseph_u.o_official reacted:

"@mercychinwo congratulations Abbas’s delight. Jesus is glorified."

helenbeauty28 said:

"Congratulations Mercy of the most high.why wasn’t the award mentioned on stage @the_headies."

chikeluantonio1234 said:

"Where is @verydarkblackman?"

ebuzman said:

"Body of Christ don win award."

eshabby0001 said:

"It’s a sin to receive this kind of award."

KlasicMusic001 said:

"Pastor Dey collect offering and say make artist come perform for free salvation sef is not for free cus they said it’s tie to your tithe. Make pastor carry his family do the choir since it’s their family business."

aries_babe5050 reacted:

Congratulations momma

Mercy Chinwo performs at Lagos crusade

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer warmed hearts with her powerful ministration at Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD Lagos prayer crusade.

Aside from Chinwo, her colleague Nathaniel Bassey and BBNaija reality stars Mercy Eke and Nelly were also spotted at the crusade ground.

"The holy spirit was felt at home can’t imagine the atmosphere there," a netizen said.

