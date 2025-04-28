Nigerian influencer and latest African bride Priscilla Ojo has given both fans and netizens what they have been wanting to hear

Recall that the TikTok star’s Tanzanian husband won the East African artist of the year award at the Headies

A troll came online to taunt the Bongo Flava artist and his recent dominance in Nigeria, which didn't end well

Nigerian influencer and latest bride in town Priscilla Ojo has defended her husband Juma Jux's victory at the 2025 Headies award.

The 17th edition of the esteemed award was hosted at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, according to a report by Legit.ng on Sunday night, April 27.

Juma Jux, who received Best East African Artist of the Year, was present at the ceremony with his wife, Priscilla.

In his acceptance speech, Juma thanked God, his wife, his management, family, JP fans, and the award organisers for believing in East African music.

Oku Yungx, a Twitter user, later came forward to say that the Tanzanian artist married Priscilla to earn prominence and awards in Nigeria.

Yungx reacted to Juma’s award announcement on X, saying:

“Lmao. The game is the game.”

Priscilla defended her man by sarcastically agreeing that he married her for Nigerian recognition and the Headies Award.

She reaffirmed that the game is the game while praising Juma, whom she regarded as a brilliant, calculative, and hard-working man.

Priscilla remarked how fortunate she was to have such a hardworking man and thanked their supporters for voting.

She wrote:

“yes oo, he got married for Nigerians recognition and Headies award 😂😂 the game is the game my brother. Shout-out to my husband such a smart, calculative and hardworking man, I’m so lucky 🥳❤️ big love to the Jp fans for voting. We love you🫶🏽❤️.”

Another Twitter user tackled Priscilla and advised her not to start anything she couldn't finish, pointing out that Twitter users are always sad.

"You better don't start what you can't finish, my love; Twitter people don't get joy o"

Responding to the tweet, Priscilla stated that she was explicitly appreciating her husband and endorsing the message.

"Abibah, I'm clearly praising my husband and supporting the statement, "The game is the game; there is nothing to start and finish here.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Priscilla Ojo’s fight with troll

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bash_of_redoc said:

"She wasn’t even abusive or impolite with her response , that’s great quality!"

sirf_flds said:

"She should be calming down or stay off social media."

wendy_adamma said:

"Hmmmm!! People should allow others be happy for once without meddling in it."

only_one_milly wrote:

"No be Nigerians again?🤣 they will be happy for you today and tomorrow show their envy! The guy clearly sings well so what’s which one is the game is the game?"

ezeqwesiri wrote:

"Them forget say Priscilla na Gen Z ; Aura for Aura. Twitter fingers for twitter fingers “The game is the game” - El Classico

@benTweets__ said:

U Dey engage twitter, oya nau. I hope u know say after marriage na pikin? Agenda no get parent for here o😂

owamberockers said:

"We will come back to the tweet for great and marvellous reasons. To celebrate her son's 4th year birthday. To celebrate their 5th year wedding anniversary. To celebrate more awards for Juma. To celebrate Priscilla's endorsement. Any evil laced in that last twitter(Dunsin) comment, I rebuke and send it back to the sender in Jesus's name."

__oyebisi wrote:

"She was polite enough with her response and she never insulted anyone. I love her for that 👏."

befaboutfit_kiddies wrote:

"The truth is for now, as far as voting is concerned for award in east Africa, it will be hard to beat juma ,combination of his home based fans and naija fans

