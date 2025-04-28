Legendary Juju singer, King Sunny Ade, has been declared missing by his daughter, Damilola Adeniyi-Adegeye, on social media

In a series of posts going viral, Damilola claimed King Sunny Ade had been kidnapped by his step-brother and manager

Damilola also shared details about King Sunny Ade’s health and what she alleged his abductors had been doing to him

Legendary Juju singer, King Sunny Ade, has reportedly been kidnapped, according to his daughter, Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye.

On April 28, 2025, a media personality identified as @Akanbitheduke on Instagram took to his page to amplify King Sunny Ade’s daughter’s cries for help about her father’s safety.

In a lengthy post, he explained how he had personally tried to contact the 78-year-old musician before a friend reached out to him on the daughter’s behalf over concerns about King Sunny Ade.

King Sunny Ade's daughter claims he has been kidnapped by step brother. Photos: @iamkingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

According to Akanbi, all efforts of KSA’s close allies to reach him had proved abortive. He also added that King Sunny Ade’s daughter, Damilola, also claimed that her dad had been unreachable for a while and that his manager, named Dayo, who is also KSA’s stepbrother and his other siblings, had abducted the singer.

Damilola claimed that these people had been making King Sunny Ade sign up for many gigs without actually performing, thereby ruining his image. She also added that they were the ones in charge of his funds at the expense of the singer’s biological children.

It was also reported that what made King Sunny Ade’s daughter more worried was the last time she spoke to him. She claimed that her father sounded very distressed, and the phone was taken away from him. Akanbi wrote in part:

“What further created serious worry for Damilola, according to her, was that the last time she spoke to KSA, he sounded distressed, and the phone was quickly taken away from him. Ever since, he has not been reachable. Although Damilola had since embarked on a personal rigorous campaign for her father, it seemed like her voice had been drowned by the fact that no one reckoned with her.”

See Akanbi's post below:

In the comment section of the post, King Sunny Ade’s daughter, Damilola, shared more details about her dad’s situation. According to her, the family has been looking for the singer who she claimed is working under duress.

KSA’s daughter also spoke about her father’s health condition as she claimed he has insomnia and was being pumped with sleeping pills while they moved him around from hotel to hotel instead of taking him home.

KSA's daughter raises concerns about singer's wellbeing as she declares him missing. Photo: @iamkingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

She wrote in part:

“My dad is working under duress and the real family is looking for him but the manager is keeping him away from home and his office as well, the manager, his mum and the driver has been taking him to different hotels! Dad told his 1st born that he wants to go home but they keep telling him to stay in hotels for his own good; while they pump him with sleeping medications because of his insomnia; he is 78 years old and they keep making him play at shows even after one of his daughter just died and he has not had time to mourn yet!!! I want my dad out of their bondage now!!! Please help me!!!”

On her Instagram page, Damilola also shared several alleged conversations she had with family members and the said manager, Dayo, over the issue. See some of them below:

Reactions as King Sunny Ade’s daughter cries out

The news of King Sunny Ade’s alleged abduction as claimed by one of his daughters, Damilola Adeniyi-Adegeye raised the concerns of some netizens:

Hairoven said:

“He crossed my mind just last week and I have been wondering where he's been. It's well. May he be found safe and sound in JESUS' NAME. Amen.”

Odunagorofilmz wrote:

“Haba!”

King Sunny Ade performs at Davido’s wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that videos from the Chivido 2024 wedding surfaced online, and in one of the clips, it showed the arrival of veteran Afrojuju singer King Sunny Ade.

The Grammy-nominated singer was invited to serenade the crowd with his beautiful vocals at the star-studded wedding.

In one of the trending clips, King Sunny Ade was spotted showering Davido's dad with praise. In another, he was showering the singer's in-laws with eulogies.

