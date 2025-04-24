Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck, said he faced intense backlash online for supporting Peter Obi during the 2023 elections

He opened up on how his 68-year-old mother ensured he voted after his father discouraged him

The rapper shared the reason he called on Obi to help promote his album, saying he supported the Labour Party at personal risk

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodublvck, has opened up on what transpired when he met the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The rapper, who just featured Nigerian football star Alex Iwobi in a song, stated that he suffered emotional and personal abuse for endorsing the former Anambra state governor.

In a recent interview, the rapper detailed what he told the former Anambra state governor when they met recently.

Rapper Odumodublvck has opened up on the abuse he suffered for supporting Peter Obi

He said it took him courage to speak out during the heat of political campaigns and the backlash he faced from fans and critics alike.

Odumodu recounted,

“When I saw him, I said, sir, good morning. Because of you, they are insulting me online, it’s true. When you were the presidential candidate, I came out and I supported youu, everybody knows.”

The Declan Rice crooner revealed in the interview that his decision to back Obi was not politically motivated but driven by personal conviction. He said his stand came at a cost, especially as an entertainer in an era where public opinion can be harsh and unforgiving.

He added,

“I didn’t want Peter Obi to save me. I even sang about it. You know what it is for an artist to come out and support a presidential candidate? Yes, backlash. But I did it.”

"My dad discouraged me from voting" - Odumodu Blvck

The singer further narrates how his father discouraged him from voting, but his 68-year-old mother stepped in to ensure he fulfilled his civic duty.

“Daddy didn’t even want me to vote. I had to go and call my mother. She came, followed me to the polling unit, and made sure I voted for him.”

Now, with his fifth studio project, The Machine Is Coming, ready for the spotlight, the rapper said he is seeking Obi’s help, not for political validation, but for support as a fellow Nigerian entrepreneur trying to build his brand.

“Don’t just look at it as if I’m an artist. I’m also an entrepreneur. This is my business. I’m the brand.”

The rapper Odumodu’s bold revelation sparked a fresh conversation online about artists, politics, and the often-ignored sacrifices entertainers make.

See the interview here:

Odumodublvck stated he told Peter Obi that his supporter abused him.

"Wizkid changed my life" - Odumodu Blvck

Legit.ng recalled that Odumodu recounted how his senior colleague came to rescue him when he was sick.

According to the rapper, he was lying in a sick bed in Abuja when the Ojuelegba crooner co-signed his single breakout, Declan Rice, by sharing it on social media, an act he said changed his life.

The singer stated that no matter how the number of times they attempted to pitch him against his colleagues, such attempts would continue to fail.

