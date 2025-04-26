Emelec defender Jackson Rodriguez’s wife and young son were kidnapped during a terrifying home invasion, while the player reportedly hid under the bed.

Reports from Ecuador indicate that his family was later rescued unharmed after the kidnappers demanded a $500,000 ransom

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has reacted to the footballer’s actions during the incident, which got people talking

The family of Ecuadorian footballer Jackson Rodriguez, including his wife and young son, was kidnapped during a home invasion in the early hours of Wednesday, April 23.

The CS Emelec defender told police he hid under the bed as a group of armed, masked men broke into his home with a sledgehammer around 2:50 a.m. in the Mucho Lote 2 neighbourhood.

The intruders stole jewellery and money before abducting Rodríguez’s wife and child.

Police rescue Rodriguez’s family

Ecuadorian police have confirmed the rescue of Jackson Rodríguez’s family, who were abducted from their residence in Guayaquil.

According to Times of India, Police Commander Pablo Dávila stated that the footballer did not pay the $500,000 ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

Davila confirmed that both the mother and child were unharmed and received appropriate medical attention after the rescue.

They were reportedly found late Thursday, April 25, in a dangerous district in northwest Guayaquil. The Police commander said via UK Outlet The Sun:

"Following a swift investigation carried out by the Ecuadorian Police, we announce the release of his wife, Andrexy, and the son of Jackson Rodiguez.

"His family was kidnapped in his home with the perpetrators demanding a large sum of money for their release.

"We have been able to secure them unharmed after receiving treatments.

His club, Emelec, failed to issue an official statement following his ordeal per Nogomania.

Oshoala, Others React

Six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has reacted to Jackson Rodriguez’s decision to hide under the bed during the kidnapping of his family.

In a post on X, the Super Falcons striker shared a cryptic message in her native tongue, suggesting the player chose self-preservation in the face of danger. She simply wrote:

“Omo’lomo”.

Other fans supported the comments of the Nigerian footballer.

@UnlimitedEniola said:

“I know you will strike them down”.

@omonaa21 added:

“Now he can raise the money to free them”.

@DISUIDRISOLAYI5 wrote:

“I no blame the man, if the anything happens to the man the wife will go and marry another man, so the man used his wisdom”.

@gem_ilm posited:

“if they pack all of them, who go pay the money sef”.

